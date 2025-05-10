Trey Smith Sounds Off on The Skills of Patrick Mahomes
In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs selected offensive guard Trey Smith in the sixth round. Since donning a Chiefs uniform for the first time, Smith has become a crucial piece to the offensive line, especially when it comes to protecting one of, if not the best, quarterbacks playing in the NFL today, Patrick Mahomes.
Last season, according to PFF, Smith didn't allow a single sack to Mahomes, as he earned himself an overall grade of 78.8. Even when Smith hasn't been able to stop defenders in their pursuit of Mahomes, the Chiefs quarterback is always one step ahead.
In a recent interview with New Rory and Mal, Smith discussed how special a player his quarterback is, especially when it comes to the things that Chiefs Kingdom doesn't see daily.
"Honestly, the stuff that you guys don't see in practice is what will blow your mind the most," Smith said. "Nonchalant around the back, under the leg, just crazy stuff that he does that's just like, when you rewind it, you're like 'man, he really did just throw that perfectly'."
Mahomes has been regarded to be one of the greatest quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen, and his legacy is still expanding. What some fans don't take into account, though, is that his offensive line plays a large part in the success.
Smith, much like other players in the NFL, have been playing football since a young age, and yet Mahomes still pulls tricks out of his back pocket that shock the offensive guard.
"That's the cool thing about Pat, man, he can do some things that, like, before I got to the Chiefs, I didn't know were humanly possible," Smith said.
Just to showcase that Mahomes is an up-front guy both on and off the field, Smith revealed a nice gesture that his quarterback has been able to do for him as well.
"There's probably not enough good things I could say about Pat. One thing I could say is that he gifted me one of the most valuable possessions: two Rolex watches, he got us a golf cart, club cart fully tricked out, all new golf clubs, Oakley sunglasses. The list goes on and on and on."
In due part of Smith protecting Mahomes, it is nice to see some love being gifted in return, as the Chiefs quarterbacks' skillset continues to amaze his teammates and the fans watching along.
