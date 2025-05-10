Chiefs Are Built for Another Super Bowl, But Challenges Await
The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the kings of the league. Sure, they lost their crown to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, yet they remain built to last and to pursue another world title.
Kansas City will remain one of the best teams in the NFL as long as quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid continue to dominate the competition. General manager Brett Veach is also one of the best talent identifiers in the league, helping build a young, sustainable core on both sides of the ball to maintain continuity in all facets.
When looking at the Chiefs' roster, they are well-constructed with few significant holes that could slow them down. They drafted Ohio State left tackle Josh Simmons in the first round to fortify Mahomes’ blindside and have adequate talent on defense to remain a formidable unit. Furthermore, Rashee Rice returns from injury and will get to pair with talented second-year pro Xavier Worthy
This roster is built for another Super Bowl, their third in four years and would mark a rare fourth consecutive appearance for the Chiefs. However, there are challenges that await the team ahead of this season.
The challenges? The AFC West got better as well as others in the conference; seven of the nine home games they will play in 2025 will be against playoff teams from last year, and reaching a fourth-straight Super Bowl.
The Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos, and Las Vegas Raiders have made improvements to their respective rosters this offseason. The Herd’s Colin Cowherd has even predicted the Chargers to win the AFC West over the Chiefs and end a seven-year run in the process. The AFC still features quarterbacks such as reigning league MVP Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Trevor Lawrence, and many more.
This will be no walk in the park for the Chiefs this season. It was a challenge just to even reach the Super Bowl last year, considering their many down-to-the-wire finishes and one-score games. While that shouldn’t be expected again, the NFL is only getting better around them.
None of this will matter if Kansas City begins to dominate their opponents left and right and Mahomes eases the turnover-worthy plays. Even Tom Brady could tell you how hard it is to not just win a Lombardi Trophy but to even get there. Seven wins on 10 tires for the greatest of all-time isn’t any slouch, but this was throughout a 20-plus-year career.
One of two things will happen after the 2025 season: the Chiefs are officially the great football dynasty of the 2020s, or they see a much earlier exit in the postseason compared to the last three years. Either way, the team will put on a show for their audience and fans to witness.
