Worthy of Respect: 3 Plays That Broke Open Chiefs Offense
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Until two weeks ago, Xavier Worthy had never missed a football game due to injury, not even a Pop Warner game with the Fresno Miners.
But there’s a first for everything. Worthy entered unfamiliar territory this month, on the sideline healing from injury. Without him, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense felt almost as much pain.
Worthy was on the field for the season’s first three plays in Brazil, and was even supposed to touch the ball of two of those snaps. After Khalil Mack dropped him for no gain on a jet sweep, Worthy was the intended third-down receiver until he accidentally collided with Travis Kelce, dislocating the wide receiver’s shoulder.
But he was back with a vengeance in Sunday’s 37-20 victory over Baltimore. Here are three plays he made to break open the game.
The first play from scrimmage
Andy Reid and Matt Nagy wasted no time getting him the ball, telling the Ravens that he was back, hadn’t lost a step and they best account for him. And although Worthy’s first touch, a short reception from Mahomes, went for no gain, it was significant.
He not only drew a Marlon Humphrey facemask penalty, Worthy also got confidence he could play with his injured shoulder.
“Once I got tackled the first time,” he said after the game, “I was good. I just needed to test it out. I’m glad it happened on the first play, so I didn’t have to play scared.”
The 37-yard strike
He certainly wasn’t scared on the Chiefs’ next possession. Again matched up with Humphrey, Worthy beat the All-Pro cornerback deep down the right sideline. The 37-yard reception was Kansas City’s longest play on the afternoon, and Mahomes threw deep to Worthy again on the very next play.
“I missed him like right after that; I think he was a little tired there,” Mahomes said, drawing laughter. “You showcase the deep stop route that he does, he has a wide variety of routes that he can run.”
Mahomes said that 37-yard reception was , and making a play to help set up a field goal that brough the Chiefs within 7-6. And it was more than a straight go route.
“I think people, they think he’s just speed but he can really do it all,” Mahomes said. “He can go catch those footballs over the top and he can be physical and use his body as well. Good to get him going early in the game, and kind of .”
The 35-yard run
And over the rest of the game Sunday, he was more than simply a threat in the passing game. Probably the most crucial play of the victory was his 35-yard carry in the second quarter. With the Chiefs down 7-6, the game could’ve gone either way at that point.
But Kansas City sent in its jumbo package, with Mike Caliendo as an extra lineman, and Mahomes handed off to Worthy. The play busted the game wide open. Without it, Baltimore might’ve increased its lead before halftime. Mahomes noticed one blocker in particular, rookie Josh Simmons.
“I was thinking about how fast Josh was running on that one,” the quarterback said. “Left tackle was rolling, too.
“We got into a big set, extra o-lineman coming on the field. We had run the ball well also, than we’ve been running the ball … they got downhill and we gave the ball to Xavier and the offensive line going in front of him. They should be glad his arm got banged up because I think he might’ve had a chance to take it all the way there but he played it smart and got out of bounds after the run.”
