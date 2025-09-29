Xavier Worthy Reflects on Emotional Chiefs Return
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After Xavier Worthy collided with Travis Kelce on the season’s third play Sept. 5 in Brazil, the wide receiver wanted to return on the season’s fourth play.
“I was trying to get back in immediately, but I just couldn’t lift my arm,” Worthy said after Sunday’s 37-20 win over Baltimore.
Kansas City’s patience paid off in a big way on Sunday. The second-year wide receiver was the Chiefs’ No. 1 offensive weapon in his return to action, after sustaining a dislocated shoulder and torn labrum in Week 1.
He was the Chiefs’ leading rusher with 38 yards, including the team’s longest carry of the season, a 35-yard burst – arguably the most important play of the game. That jet sweep launched a go-ahead touchdown drive and the Chiefs never trailed after that.
He also caught the longest pass of the day, a 37-yard strike late in the first quarter.
Worthy spoke to reporters after Sunday’s game. To view his comments, watch below.
Q: After taking a couple of hits, how much confidence did you have in your injured shoulder?
WORTHY: “Once I got tackled the first time, I was good. I just needed to test it out. I’m glad it happened on the first play, so I didn’t have to play scared.”
Q: Can you describe what it felt like to get hurt and how concerned were you about your timetable to get back?
WORTHY: “When I got hurt, I was trying to get back in immediately. I just couldn’t lift my arm. When I got back to K.C., I was trying to get back in as fast as possible. The coaches, they know how I am as a player. They probably held me back from myself more than anything. I was trying to get back out there at the same time. I never had any worries about coming back.”
Q: Have you ever had an injury where you missed a lot of time?
WORTHY: “I have had injuries before, but you would never know because I always play through them.”
Q: What has it been like not playing in the games?
WORTHY: “It’s been super tough watching. I have never missed a football game in my life. That was my first time ever sitting on the sidelines watching the game.”
