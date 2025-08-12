Another Early Season Chiefs Opponent Loses Critical Starter
Suddenly, the much-maligned Chiefs' offensive line looks much better compared to Kansas City’s first two opponents. For the second time in 96 hours on Sunday, an early-season Chiefs foe lost a critical offensive lineman.
Three-time Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson was carted off the Eagles’ practice at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday night with a knee injury, with teammates on one knee contemplating the ramifications. Philadelphia is scheduled to visit Arrowhead Stadium in Week 2, a Sept. 14 Super Bowl 59 rematch.
Dickerson, scheduled to undergo an MRI Monday, would be a substantial loss for the Eagles, both in Philadelphia’s ability to fight off inside pressure and its effectiveness in the run game.
- “I think it has Super Bowl-repeat impact. I really do,” Dan Orlovsky said on Monday’s edition of Get Up. “What's the best part of this Eagles football team? Their offensive line. ...
I'm not going to overreact until it officially gets out, but I know last year, Saquon Barkley ran behind directly Landon Dickerson 97 times for like 700 yards. He is one of the best and most physical guards in football.
- "We're not going to overreact to one injury," echoed Adam Schefter, "but I'm also a big believer in vibes and mojo. And when you lose a player like Landon Dickerson, potentially for a while, that always is a cause for concern.”
Eagles could be without 2 starters on offensive line
As of Monday, the Eagles have just three of the starting five linemen from their Super Bowl win over Kansas City. They also lost guard Mekhi Becton when he signed with the Chargers in free agency.
Meanwhile, Becton’s replacement in Philadelphia is dealing with his injury. Kenyon Green has missed preseason practice time with a shoulder injury after the Eagles acquired him from Houston in the C.J. Gardner-Johnson trade this offseason.
There’s more than a month before the Eagles visit Kansas City Sept. 14, and they’ll also have extra rest after opening the year on Sept. 4 in the traditional Thursday kickoff game reserved for Super Bowl champions.
However, Philadelphia and new offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo possibly could play that Chiefs game with several inexperienced starters, following the retirement of Jason Kelce after the ’23 season and injuries to Green and Dickerson, as well as Becton’s departure to Los Angeles.
Meanwhile, in Los Angeles...
Speaking of the Chargers, Kansas City’s Week 1 opponent on Sept. 5 in Brazil, Los Angeles also lost a perennial Pro Bowl lineman last week. Left tackle Rashawn Slater ruptured his left patellar tendon at Thursday’s practice (the same injury that ended the college career of Chiefs first-round selection Josh Simmons). The Chargers confirmed they’ll place the two-time Pro Bowler on season-ending injured reserve.
