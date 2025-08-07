Travis Kelce Needs Only 5 Words to Describe His Offseason
Andy Reid pronounced a slimmed-down Travis Kelce last week as “svelte.” And on Wednesday, the future Hall of Famer needed only five words to explain why he showed up in such great shape.
“Trying to win Super Bowls,” he said after the 13th practice of his 13th season in the NFL.
And with regard to his 12th season in the NFL, for those who think Kelce had a bad year, Kelce had more receptions (97) than any player during his age-35 season in NFL history. Cris Carter (96 in 2000) held the prior record.
Super Bowl loss already deleted
While 2024 wasn’t a bad year, Kelce would be the first to admit it wasn’t his best season. He posted just three touchdown catches – his fewest since becoming a starter – and averaged only 8.5 yards per reception, a career low.
That’s one reason why he didn’t need much time to permanently plant Super Bowl LIX in the circular file.
“I've thrown that thing in the trash. I moved on,” he said, adding he expunged those memories soon after the 40-22 loss. “I was pretty focused on this year in the offseason.
“It starts in the offseason and when you get out here to St. Joe and you get in training camp. It really signifies coming together, the chemistry, the culture that you need to have to keep getting better every single day, every single week throughout the year -- and hopefully playing your best football by December, January and February.”
February is a conversation Kansas City has earned the right to join. Super Bowls are no longer played in January. This year, Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs can become the second NFL team ever to play in four straight Super Bowls (Buffalo did it from 1990-93).
No team has ever earned six Super Bowl berths over seven years, something the Chiefs can accomplish. To do that, Kansas City would match New England’s NFL record (2011-18) by reaching an eighth consecutive conference title game.
Kelce noticed difference in Mahomes
Kelce is obviously a central character, but Mahomes is the name on the marquee. The tight end has noticed a difference.
“Being away this offseason, coming back into training camp, just how fast his mind is moving,” Kelce said Wednesday. “It seems like he's always a step ahead, and his arm is alive right now. It's just fun to see him kind of know the play, know where he's going before the snap happens.
“On top of that, just being a leader, man. Just being a leader and being our biggest, fearless competitor, man. He's really leading this team right now, into working hard and getting right.”
