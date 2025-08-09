Chargers Sustain Major Blow 29 Days Before Opener With Chiefs
The Chargers’ offensive line entered training camp as a photo negative of the Chiefs. Kansas City’s strength is at center and right guard, with question marks at tackle. The strength of the Los Angeles front was at tackle and question marks were on the interior.
Not anymore. Two-time Pro Bowl selection Rashawn Slater ruptured his left patellar tendon at Thursday’s practice. Justin Herbert’s blindside protector at left tackle, Slater, was lost for the season only 29 days before kicking off the year against Kansas City in Brazil. The Chargers will place him on season-ending injured reserve, the team confirmed.
Same injury that Simmons endured
- Slater, the Chargers’ first-round selection in the 2021 draft, sustained the same injury that prematurely ended the college career of left tackle Josh Simmons six months before the Chiefs took him in the first round on April 24.
- Ironically, Slater was attempting to block Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu at the time of the injury. Tuipulotu’s older brother, Marlon, is a reserve defensive tackle with the Chiefs.
What the Chargers are expected to do now
Head coach Jim Harbaugh is now expected to shift right tackle Joe Alt over to the left side. A 6-8, 322-pound lineman out of Notre Dame, Alt is another first-round selection. The fifth-overall pick in 2024, Alt started 33 games as a left tackle for the Fighting Irish.
Trey Pipkins, a seventh-year veteran, could be a candidate to replace Alt at right tackle.
The Slater injury is significant not only because the Chargers open the season against their AFC rivals in just four weeks. They also just invested a significant percentage of their salary cap in Slater only 12 days ago. His four-year, $113 million extension, which included $92 million guaranteed, installed him as the league’s highest-paid offensive lineman ever.
Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna is expected to start across from Alt when the Chargers open the year Sept. 5 at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil. And while Steve Spagnuolo traditionally moves his defensive linemen across the formation, including All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones on the edge, George Karlaftis is expected to get the bulk of reps on the other side against Pipkens.
A seasoned veteran, Pipkens started 15 games at right guard last season. However, most of his 56 starts had come at tackle before the Chargers drafted Alt in 2024.
The No. 1 source for preseason Chiefs news is OnSI; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And, join the discussion on the Chiefs-Chargers matchup by visiting our Facebook page (here).