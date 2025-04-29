Where the Chiefs Rank Following the 2025 NFL Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs need to solidify multiple position groups with a successful NFL Draft, starting with their offensive and defensive lines. They wasted no time addressing both of those needs early in the draft, as the success of the upcoming season depended on it.
Kansas City's offensive line suffered a massive hit this offseason when it traded Joe Thuney. While its defensive line contains Chris Jones, it undoubtedly needed additional depth. The Chiefs' draft haul took care of both.
The Pro Football Network ranked every team in the National Football League after completing the 2025 NFL Draft. While teams can still add players in free agency, teams' rosters are relatively set for the most part, at least in terms of their major contributors.
PFN ranked the Chiefs as the fifth-best team in the NFL after what most agree was a productive draft. Kansas City kicked off its draft by addressing its offensive line with the addition of Josh Simmons from Ohio State.
"The Chiefs didn’t make any splashy moves in free agency and do appear worse on paper. Kansas City lost more than it added this offseason, with Joe Thuney, Justin Reid, and Tershawn Wharton representing defections of varying importance. Their biggest addition was left tackle Jaylon Moore, a gamble on a young player who has never started full-time," PFN said.
"Still, if any team has earned the benefit of the doubt, it’s the one that has appeared in five of the past six Super Bowls. Travis Kelce delaying retirement was probably the most important domino for the Chiefs this offseason, while they maintained continuity by keeping Trey Smith, Hollywood Brown, and Nick Bolton."
PFN noted that the Chiefs' biggest needs were addressed with their first two picks of the draft. By addressing those needs, PFN believes the Chiefs have reestablished themselves as one of the top five teams in the league.
"The Chiefs kept their first two picks in the trenches, one on either side of the ball. As you’d expect, this team is building out along the fringes. Its foundation is solid, and they should once again be labeled as a true title threat," PFN said.
