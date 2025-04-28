How the Chiefs Found Value Late in the NFL Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs secured a solid draft haul after addressing many of their most pressing needs entering the offseason. The Chiefs lost several players in free agency but appear to have also restocked at a few positions as well.
The Pro Football Network analyzed and graded each team's draft picks. PFN gave the Chiefs an A- overall for the first year.
"On Day 3, fourth-round WR Jalen Royals and fifth-round LB Jeffrey Bassa will be two of the more highly reviewed picks. Both had reasonable chances to go on Day 2, making them excellent values at that stage of the draft," PFN said.
"Royals gives the Chiefs a potential X receiver, which is a hole on the roster after DeAndre Hopkins departed in free agency. Bassa is a rangy linebacker who has plus coverage skills due to his background as a safety. It’s easy to imagine him becoming a sub-package weapon for Steve Spagnuolo."
According to Daniel Harms of the Draft Network, Royals "aligned primarily on the outside for Utah State but has positional versatility to play all receiver roles. While he could add more releases to his package, he deliberately uses them and will vary when and how often he changes how he’s releasing into his stem.
"When facing soft press, Royals uses his hands reactively to keep his momentum and body language to sell vertical routes to defenders. He’s smart about getting them to turn their hips and breaking off his routes when they’ve shown their hand. A steep climb in physicality and competitive play can be challenging to adjust, but the tools are there to defeat press; the experience will come with time."
"At the breakpoint, Royals gets his head to the quarterback and efficiently tracks the ball to all areas of the field. He doesn’t let the ball travel too far and attacks it with his hands whenever he can with proper technique. When he gets the ball in his hands, he is always looking for space and he knows how to get there."
"With a great center of gravity and quick feet, he routinely makes defenders miss tackles and bursts into space. He’s a better accelerator than a top-speed threat, but he’s not slow and tough over the middle of the field and after the catch. With the ball in the air, he’s an impressive tracker and can time his jumps with the best in the class. He has some incredible catches on his highlight reel."
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.