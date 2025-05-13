One Analyst Has a Shocking Ranking on the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs want to come back next season and hold that trophy at the end. The Chiefs have a bad taste in their mouth because of the way their season ended last season. The Chiefs will use that all next season to gain an extra edge on the opponent. The Chiefs will be contenders next season, but the rest of the league will want to keep them done as well.
The Chiefs had a lot of turnover this offseason. They lost a lot of key players from last year's team. It is going to be interesting to see how the team will look early on next season with all the new players that the Chiefs have brought in this offseason in free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft. The Chiefs have gotten better in key areas, but they still need to go out there and prove it. They
But if there is one thing we know about the Chiefs is that over the years they have been able to get the most out of the players they bring in.
Head coach Andy Reid always has his players ready to go out on the field and play good, if not great, football. If a player does not want to do that, they will not be on the Chiefs roster. The Chiefs are ready to get things going, and if they can get it right on the offensive line, teams will have to be on the lookout.
Former NFL player and now analyst Bucky Brooks gave his Top 10 teams in 2025, and he put the Chiefs in a surprising spot.
4. Kansas City Chiefs: As long as No. 15 steps onto the field, the Chiefs are a contender. Patrick Mahomes, a two-time MVP, will need to uplift an offense with a fading No. 1 option (Travis Kelce) and a collection of inconsistent (Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster) and unproven (Xavier Worthy and Jalen Royals) playmakers on the perimeter. It will be crucial for those pass-catchers to step up as Rashee Rice tries to recover from the torn ACL he suffered in Week 4 last season. With Rice's status up in the air, a rebuilt offensive line in front of Mahomes and fewer blue-chip players in place, the Chiefs could quickly drop down this list once the season kicks off in September
