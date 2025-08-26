Final Roster Projection: Chiefs Have Tough Calls at 2 Positions
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The hay is in the barn, and the final film is in the hard drive. Welcome to the busiest week in the player personnel department. At 345 Park Ave. in New York City, more transactions will be processed in these few days than any other period during the calendar year.
And with regard to the member franchise in Kansas City, below is a best guess for what the Chiefs will do to reduce their roster to 53 players by Tuesday’s 3 p.m. CT deadline.
Obvious disclaimer: All the way up to their season-opener with the Chargers in Brazil, the Chiefs could still adjust this roster. Some players on that Sept. 5 season-opening roster might currently be with other teams.
Quarterback (2)
Patrick Mahomes, Gardner Minshew.
- Mahomes in the preseason: Four drives, three touchdowns, one field goal. Mid-season form is an understatement. If the unthinkable happens, Minshew has 46 NFL starts. The Chiefs have reportedly told Bailey Zappe they plan to waive him on Tuesday. Chris Oladokun is likely next, although the Chiefs are expected to sign him to their practice squad.
Running back/fullback (3)
Isiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt, Brashard Smith.
- One of the more productive seventh-round selections across the league, Pacheco is in the final year of his contract and looks primed for a big payday. He’s back to full speed following a fractured fibula that sidelined him most of last year. Two notable cuts are unrestricted free agent Elijah Mitchell (who would account for $1.35 million in dead money, per OvertheCap.com) and 2024 undrafted free agent Carson Steele, who was not on the field in short-yardage situations Friday night. A fourth player in this room might be on another roster as of Monday night.
Wide receiver (7)
Rashee Rice, Hollywood Brown, Xavier Worthy, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton, Jalen Royals, Nikko Remigio.
- The Chiefs did everything they could this preseason to find another trustworthy returner to replace Remigio. No one stepped forward except Skyy Moore, who wasn’t trustworthy on offense and was traded to San Francisco Thursday. Remigio making the team is bad news for standout Jason Brownlee, likely the odd man out.
Tight end (4)
Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Robert Tonyan, Noah Wiley.
- Wiley, returning from ACL surgery, makes the team as a fourth tight end but isn’t likely to be active on gamedays to begin the season. Tonyan emerged as potentially a better version of his younger self, when he played for the Packers.
Offensive line (10)
Josh Simmons, Kingsley Suamataia, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Jawaan Taylor, Jaylon Moore, Mike Caliendo, Wanya Morris, Hunter Nourzad, C.J. Hanson.
- Hanson makes the team over Pole, a non-drafted rookie the Chiefs would hope to keep on their practice squad. Simmons exceeded everyone’s expectations – everyone but himself – at left tackle, so Moore opens as the swing tackle and will be active on gameday. Moore also took reps at guard as a contingency. After a shaky first two games at left guard, Suamataia played well in the preseason finale against the Bears’ No. 1 defense.
Defensive line (9)
George Karlaftis, Chris Jones, Mike Pennel, Mike Danna, Omarr Norman-Lott, Charles Omenihu, Ashton Gillotte, Derrick Nnadi, Malik Herring.
- The Chiefs will have to absorb a $1.79 million dead-cap hit for terminating unrestricted free agent Jerry Tillery. When Kansas City re-acquired defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi on Sunday, it was likely a sign the Chiefs were moving away from Tillery, a former first-round draft pick. With Felix Anudike-Uzomah on season-ending injured reserve, Ashton Gillotte will get more snaps on the outside.
Linebacker (6)
Drue Tranquill, Nick Bolton, Leo Chenal, Jeffrey Bassa, Jack Cochrane, Cooper McDonald.
- The severity of Cochrane’s knee injury is a big unknown but, regardless of whether he opens the year on injured reserve, Cooper McDonald makes the team. The undrafted rookie out of TCU has been a strong surprise throughout training camp and the preseason.
Defensive back (9)
Jaylen Watson, Jaden Hicks, Bryan Cook, Kristian Fulton, Trent McDuffie, Nohl Williams, Chamarri Conner, Mike Edwards, Chris Roland-Wallace.
- More difficult decisions for the Chiefs: Nazeeh Johnson could survive the cut if Mike Edwards’ isn’t recovered from his hamstring injury but the Chiefs are thin in the secondary -- no doubt scouring the waiver wire and working the phones for trade availability. Kevin Knowles, another strong undrafted rookie who blocked a PAT Friday against the Bears, is a practice-squad candidate.
Specialists (3)
Harrison Butker, Matt Araiza, James Winchester.
- The Chiefs return their battery for field goals and extra points. A rookie punter named Eddie Czaplicki was in camp briefly to challenge Araiza, but left three weeks ago. None of the specialists have had any competition. The Chiefs are fortunate in this area.
