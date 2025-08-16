Pundit Says Psychological Effect of Super Bowl Loss Will Linger
The last time the Chiefs lost a Super Bowl, they failed to reach the Super Bowl. Stephen A. Smith sees a similar fate for Kansas City this season, specifically because the team has to overcome the psychological effect of an 18-point blowout on the world’s stage.
“I don't think it's about us doubting their abilities in terms of the sport of football,” Smith said on Friday’s edition of First Take. “You got Patrick Mahomes at the quarterback spot. You know what you're capable of, particularly if you protect him.”
Mahomes joined John Elway in blowout club
Smith noted Mahomes is one of only two quarterbacks to lose multiple Super Bowls by 18 or more points. Before John Elway retired after consecutive Super Bowl triumphs in 1997 and ’98, the Hall of Famer lost three of them in the 1980s by respective 19-, 32-, and 45-point margins.
At the end of the 2020 season, Mahomes and the Chiefs lost the Super Bowl by 21 points, 30-9, to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Philadelphia beat Kansas City 40-22 in February.
“So, if there's a negative connotation to be attached to Patrick Mahomes, that would be it,” Smith said. “That would be all, because the brother's pretty close to perfection when it comes to what his abilities are behind the quarterback position in terms of winning.
“But in the end, they're not sitting here as the reigning defending Super Bowl champions … And we got to take into account what happened. He couldn't be protected. They got slaughtered, just like he couldn't be protected against Tampa and they got slaughtered.”
The Chiefs immediately after the loss to Philadelphia set out to improve their protection issues. They paid starter money (two years, $30 million) to sign unrestricted free agent Jaylon Moore. Six weeks later, they invested a first-round selection in Ohio State’s Josh Simmons.
Simmons, who most believe would’ve been a top selection had a knee injury not prematurely ended his college career, has had a bulldog grip on the starting left-tackle role since the first snap of training camp.
The year that it ends
But Smith has joined a chorus of others who see Baltimore or Buffalo finally keeping the Chiefs home this February. Smith also believes the Broncos’ defense is good enough to end Kansas City’s streak of nine consecutive AFC West division crowns.
“So, all of those things give us an indication that the road to prosperity is going to be a bit more difficult for the Kansas City Chiefs this year than it has been in recent memory,” Smith said. “They've been pretty damn dominant. At some point in time, people are saying it's got to end, and I think that this year is the year that it does.”
