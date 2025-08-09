Arrowhead Report

Why This Should Be Chiefs’ Most Important Goal at Arizona

Saturday's preseason opener is an opportunity for the Kansas City Chiefs to erase Super Bowl memories.

Zak Gilbert

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offensive starters have several goals for their preseason opener at Arizona on Saturday night. Stay healthy, further develop chemistry and timing with receivers and … cross the 50-yard line.

In their last organized football game, a humbling 40-22 loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl 59, the Chiefs didn’t snap the ball in opponent territory over the first 43 minutes, covering nine painful drives.

Not until Mahomes completed a 50-yard pass to Xavier Worthy with two minutes remaining in the third quarter did the Chiefs cross midfield. The score was 34-0.

“When you make it that far and then you're at the end, it just hurts," Mahomes told USA Today insider Jarrett Bell earlier in the week. “You put so much hard work into it. So, losing on that final step is always hard. But it's how you respond. I thought we responded well after that last Super Bowl loss, just kind of building back and getting even better and winning a couple more championships.

“So, now it's about, 'Where are we going to go now? Are we going to get even better from that loss? Are we going to find ways to make everyone better, not just one person?' I feel like we've done that in camp. But you can't prove it until you go out there and do it.”

Xavier Worthy, Cooper DeJean
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs with the ball against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean (33) during the first half of Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

First trip to State Farm Stadium since Super Bowl 57 victory

Doing it starts with crossing midfield on Saturday at State Farm Stadium, the Chiefs’ first game in Arizona since beating the Eagles in Super Bowl 57 on Feb. 12, 2023.

And right out of the preseason gates, moving the ball will be a challenge because Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said he’s changed his philosophy and also will play his starters on Saturday night (7 p.m. CT, KSHB 41, 96.5 The Fan).

Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Feb. 12, 2023. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Familiar foe

One of those starters is Josh Sweat, the edge rusher who sacked Mahomes 2½ times in February’s Super Bowl blowout. Without a blitz, Philadelphia posted six sacks, more than any game in Mahomes’ career.

The quarterback said this week he’s not looking for any more in the preseason opener.

“I don’t necessarily look forward to getting hit,” Mahomes said Thursday, smiling.

Sweat, who signed a four-year, $76.4 million contract this offseason to join the Cardinals, figures to line up opposite left tackle Josh Simmons for at least the first quarter. The rookie first-round selection has been entrenched as Kansas City’s starter since the first snap of training camp.

Josh Sweat, Patrick Mahomes
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt (58) and linebacker Josh Sweat (19) tackle Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the first half of Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

