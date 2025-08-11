St. Joe Sunset: The Priority Entering Final Week of Camp
Ones were wild in Kansas City’s preseason opener Saturday at Arizona. Patrick Mahomes finished 1 of 1 for 1 yard and one touchdown pass. And rookie left tackle Josh Simmons played 11 snaps. The early reviews on the Chiefs’ rookie were fantastic.
“If Josh Simmons is what he has looked like he is early on,” Adam Schefter said Monday on Get Up, “this means that they're set at left tackle right now and probably for the remainder of Patrick Mahomes' career.
“He may have found his blindside protector for as long as he plays in the NFL. That's how much talent Josh Simmons has. That's how he's looked this summer, and the organization right now feels like they hit the lottery at left tackle.”
Helping that left tackle continue to improve has to be the chief priority – pun intended – as the team wraps up training camp in St. Joseph, Mo., on Wednesday.
Because Andy Reid doesn’t believe in joint preseason practices with other teams, Simmons continuing to get quality snaps in preseason games – while remaining healthy – is critical this week. Kansas City plays at Seattle in the second preseason game Friday (8 p.m. CT, NFL Network, KSHB 41, 96.5 The Fan).
And with each of the Chiefs’ first two regular-season opponents facing critical offensive-line losses from practices, managing the practice reps for Simmons becomes even more important.
How Simmons, Suamataia graded out Saturday
Per Pro Football Focus, Simmons did not allow a pressure on Saturday and finished with the team’s best pass-block grade among Chiefs starters.
Simmons said afterward he appreciated the opportunity to carry practice forward into a game. Reid said he wasn’t only pleased with Simmons but also with new left guard Kingsley Suamataia.
“I thought the young offensive line was a positive,” Reid said after Saturday’s game. “The guys that worked in there with the ones, I thought, did a nice job for the time they were in, the couple of series they had.
“Listen, I wasn't screaming at him, so I figured he did okay,” Reid added, referring to Simmons. “He had a solid day, especially for his first day. He's been working his tail off. That kid never complains about anything, he just goes. He and Kingsley are trying to develop something over there, and they haven't missed any snaps. So, we'll see how it all works out in sorts out, but I thought for the first time out, I thought they did a nice job.”
The best source for news from the Kingdom is OnSI; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And, don’t forget to join the discussion on the Kansas City’s young offensive line by visiting our Facebook page (here).