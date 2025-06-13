Chiefs' QB Patrick Mahomes Stars in Commercial With Lionel Messi
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the National Football League. Even some have said that he is the greatest quarterback that has ever played the game. Mahomes has been great since he was drafted by the Chiefs in 2017. Mahomes is a special talent that we do not see that often. He got something special going on with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Mahomes is in his prime, and he already has three Super Bowl rings and two NFL MVPs. Mahomes has been to the Super Bowl the last three seasons and has been to the AFC Championship in every season since taking over as the starting quarterback for the Chiefs. Mahomes still has a lot to give to the game, and for him, he might just be getting started.
Mahomes is more than the best quarterback in the NFL. Off the field, Mahomes does a lot of different things. One thing he does off the field is enjoy watching soccer. Soccer is a passion of his, and his wife was a former player as well. Now, Mahomes finds himself on a commercial with the best soccer player in the world and one of the all-time greats.
Mahomes and Inter Miami's star soccer player, Lionel Messi are featured in a new commercial for Adidas.
"It begins with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on a treadmill when someone increases the speed on his machine. Mahomes, the three-time Super Bowl champion, gives an annoyed look at the person, but we don’t know who it is at first," said Pete Grathoff of The Kansas City Star.
"Mahomes then increases the speed on the other person’s machine. And the two keep messing with each other until we realize it’s World Cup champion Lionel Messi. The two sports stars smile as they increase the pace of their runs, and Mahomes says, “Let’s go.”
“We all need someone to make us believe” is shown on the screen, and later Messi and Mahomes shake hands."
Anytime you get to see two great athletes from different sports in the same commercial is great. Mahomes has a passion for soccer, and he is excited for next year because Kansas City will be one of the host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. And that can be Messi's last World Cup as well.
