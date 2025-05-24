3 Toughest Quarterbacks Chiefs Will Face in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs have been blessed with the gift of All-World quarterback Patrick Mahomes, arguably the best player in football. The franchise is where it is today because of Mahomes' natural gifts and physical abilities that have made him a true force for the last seven years.
Now, entering the 2025 season, Mahomes will continue with plenty of incredible head-to-head matchups against some of the best passers in the league. Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has had several years of experience on the team facing the best the NFL has to offer at the most important position in sports.
Kansas City will take on its three toughest quarterbacks in the first nine weeks of the season. Let's take a look at who those signal-callers are, plus an honorable mention.
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Week 9 will be yet another chapter in the rivalry between Buffalo and Kansas City. Allen is the reigning league MVP and has been a challenge for the Chiefs for the last five years, providing incredible duels between him and Mahomes. This will be must-watch football but yet another difficult task for Spagnuolo.
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
This is another obvious one, as Jackson and Mahomes have offered some outstanding games in recent years, specifically in Week 1 of last year at Arrowhead Stadium. Jackson could've won his third MVP last season in what was another spectacular season from the Ravens' passer.
Jackson will be traveling to Kansas City for the second year in a row in what is to be another highly anticipated matchup between the two top quarterbacks in the game. Taking on the two-time MVP is a challenge for any defense, but this Chiefs defense should be up to the challenge.
Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
There are still years ahead for Daniels, but what he showed as a rookie last season was nothing short of phenomenal. He's an electric deep ball passer with tremendous touch, zip, accuracy, and high-end mobility that made him the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner. Heading into his second year with the now-contending Commanders, he possesses a significant summons for the Chiefs.
Honorable Mention: Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
The Chiefs will play Herbert twice a year and have shown to give him some difficulties over the last few seasons. However, the former Oregon Duck has also played some of his best games against Spagnuolo's defense.
Herbert gets shade for some of his lackluster performances in big moments, particularly in the postseason. Still, he's one of the best quarterbacks in the game and possesses incredible physical gifts that don't come around often.
