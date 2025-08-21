The Best Offensive Contributors for the Chiefs
Regardless of the Kansas City Chiefs losing the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles in a blowout, they have had one of the best teams since the turn of the decade. Head coach Andy Reid and his staff have created a juggernaut of talented football players, and they're still Super Bowl contenders for 2025.
However, as the Chiefs continue to age and learn how they can be better, so does the rest of the National Football League. The AFC West looks to be the most competitive it's been in a while, and for the Chiefs to hold their crown, their offensive contributors must shine through.
Last season wasn't the best offense performance for the Chiefs, yet they still found a way to win 15 regular season games. Their guts and defense helped elevate them to countless one-score games and eventually the Super Bowl. But with the regular season looming around the corner, three offensive contributors stand out the most in Kansas City.
According to a recent Pro Football Network article written by Jacob Infante, ranking the NFL’s offensive triplets for 2025, the Chiefs found their trio ranked as the 14th-best trio going into the new season. The three players won't shock many.
Patrick Mahomes, Isiah Pacheco, Travis Kelce
- "At this stage in his career, it’s fair to expect that Patrick Mahomes will be one of the best quarterbacks in the league each season. Even if his 2024 season wasn’t individually his best, he still finished in the top ten in PFSN’s QB+ metric," Infante wrote.
- "Travis Kelce gets the slight edge over Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, and while the veteran tight end has fallen short of 1,000 yards the last two seasons, he hasn’t missed a Pro Bowl nomination since 2014. Isiah Pacheco could bounce back after missing ten games to injury last year, but even when he was healthy, he had just 3.7 yards per carry."
Both Pacheco and Kelce will have to prove that they are two of the top three contributors for the new season, especially with both practically on one-year deals. While Pacheco could bounce back, it may be smart for Mahomes to find other targets other than Kelce if his production mirrors last season.
