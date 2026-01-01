Why Kansas City Chiefs' Dynasty is Far From Over

Imagine a year ago someone would tell you that the Kansas City Chiefs would lose their third consecutive appearance in the Super Bowl, only to lose at least 10 and miss the playoffs the following season. People would ask you if you were ok and why you would think such a thing.

Well, it happened: after having the best record in one-score games last season, the Chiefs went 1-8 in those games this season. They sit at 6-10 heading into the regular season finale, bound for a Top-10 selection in this year's NFL Draft, with a litany of needs across their roster, and franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes sidelined with a torn ACL.

Many have claimed that this is the end of the Chiefs' dynasty due to the parity in the NFL this season and potentially in more years to come. However, that isn't the case: this dynasty is on a break, and could surge once more in 2026.

Why the dynasty is not over

Super Bowl 57: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes the the Lombardi Trophy to Travis Kelce after winning the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on Feb 12, 2023. | Michael Chow, The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I will give you one reason why the Chiefs' dynasty is not over: it is No. 15. We don't know his status for the start of the 2026 season in September, as the ACL recovery timeline will vary depending on the progress he makes in rehab. Yet, he is still the greatest quarterback in the world today, and the Chiefs are always in range to win on Sundays when Mahomes is under center.

You could argue Mahomes has single-handedly led the Chiefs to a Lombardi Trophy or two. If he were still healthy, Kansas City would still be fighting for a strong finish with continuous close finishes. This did shine a light on the many issues the team faces heading into the offseason.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

With Mahomes' Week 1 status up in the air, so is the backup quarterback position. The team will need to figure out its tight end situation, whether Travis Kelce retires after this weekend or not. Then, there is a litany of concerns on both sides of the ball, from wide receiver to cornerback, to a quick-winning edge rusher and penetrating interior defensive linemen, not to mention a needed change in offensive philosophy.

Yes, that's a lot to figure out in one offseason, and frankly, it might take two of them to sort the mess out. Head coach Andy Reid won't be around forever, and the Hunt Family will need to figure out his successor.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Even with all of this gloom and doom, success is still on the table for this team. Super Bowls and the window for winning will remain wide open as long as Mahomes is healthy and playing at the level everyone knows he is capable of. Plus, they still have cornerstones in the trenches, which matters in roster reconstruction and retooling.

The dynasty is on pause. It may only last a year or two, but the franchise will surely be back in championship contention before you know it. For now, Chiefs fans, relish in the memories of the last seven years: more great ones are to come for Kansas City.

