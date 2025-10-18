EGE: The 6 Best Things Everybody Said on Everybody Gotta Eat
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Rashee Rice never thought the phrase would take on a life of its own. He actually initiated it at a community event.
“I was just speaking, just saying it, because it made sense,” Rice remembered Friday. “I was doing the giveaway, giving out food and drinks, so I made sure everybody ate that day. And just kind of translated to the field. Everybody's balling out right now, everybody's eating, so everybody gotta eat, always.”
Here are the six best quotes from the week on EGE, the mantra of the Chiefs’ passing game.
Andy Reid Wednesday, on what he thinks of the phrase:
“Yeah, they don't worry about that with me.”
Xavier Worthy Wednesday, on what the phrase means:
“I mean, it's nobody selfish. I mean, it's a selfless team. Everybody, everybody's willing to do the dirty work, everybody's willing to do their best and what's best for the team.”
WR coach Connor Embree Thursday, on how EGE ties into his message:
“I told the group at the start of the year it doesn’t matter if we win 2-0 or 100-0. I don’t care if you guys get 100 catches or zero catches. The most important part is to win. I think they just buy into that – the whole team does and that’s why we are who we are.”
Hollywood Brown Sunday, on why the phrase is important:
“We know there’s one football. I mean, we got a lot of alphas in the room, and we understand, your week is different each week, but it don't change how you come to work. That don't change how you play. Play hard for each other and, E-G-E, everybody gotta eat.”
Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy Thursday, on sharing the ball:
“There's only one football and so, statistically, these guys are going to have a certain amount of plays, or catches, for example, or touchdowns. You look at a guy like (Tyquan) Thornton last week, he didn't have a catch; so, so important to this offense, and what he's done, he's a team player, great kid, and the guys are just embracing that. And we're having fun.
“It's selfless football, and it's every day. It's not just pick and choose. And I think that's just a credit to those players for embracing that, understanding it. And then when you win, it certainly makes it a ton of fun.”
Pass-game coordinator Joe Bleymaier, on the WR room:
“It’s a genuine respect and admiration that they all have for each other. When you have that respect for somebody else in your receiver room that’s doing the same job, that comes to work, is prepared, it allows you to kind of appreciate the different skill sets that everybody has and there’s no jealousy or rivalry.
“It’s more of a mutual respect. And then how can we all complement each other to have fun, play our best and move the ball? It is a true statement that they do get along great. I think it’s built on that true respect.”
