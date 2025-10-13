With Hollywood Smile, Brown Shares Details of Unforgettable Weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City wide receiver Hollywood Brown spoke from the podium following Sunday’s 30-17 victory. The Chiefs (3-3) earned an important win over the Lions (4-2) to keep pace with the rest of the AFC West, which went a combined 4-0 on Sunday.
To view his postgame comments, watch below.
On details of his two touchdown receptions, and whether Travis Kelce pushed him into the end zone on the first one:
“Yeah, we had that sweep call last week, and I was begging for it. So, Coach called it this week. The receiver room said I had to get in the end zone. So, I was happy. If Trav pushed me in, shoutout to Trav for that.”
On whether Kelce took up a lot of attention on the second TD reception:
“Yeah, for that play, we saw man (coverage) and, you know, it was gonna be a race across the end zone. And when you’re playing with a great tight end like Trav, he attracts a lot of attention. And for me, it was just racing across the field.”
On hitting his stride in the Chiefs’ offense and getting baptized:
“Yeah, definitely. I'm getting comfortable. You know, all glory to God, really. I just got baptized Friday. So, this whole weekend’s been amazing for me.”
On his first two-touchdown game in almost exactly four years, and his journey since:
“Like I said, I just give all the glory to God. I mean, I'm just here to serve. Thankful for this organization. Just trying to get better each week and have some fun.”
On whether he ever worried that the offense wouldn’t reach this level of potential:
“No, we were never worried. I mean, offseason, we had a lot of fun, a lot of flying around for us. It was just eliminating, you know, mistakes, being where we needed to be. You got a lot of injuries, so just being on the field and getting those reps is very important.”
On finally getting on the field with Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy at the same time:
“Feels amazing, man. Those are my brothers, and we’ve all been through a lot of stuff, individually. So, it's a moment. It’s a moment we're not gonna take for granted. We're gonna play hard for each other, and looking forward to it.”
On the receivers’ mantra, E.G.E. (everybody gotta eat):
“We know there’s one football. I mean, we got a lot of alphas in the room, and we understand, your week is different each week, but it don't change how you come to work. That don't change how you play. Play hard for each other and, EGE, everybody gotta eat.”
On what led him to choose baptism this weekend:
“Just my journey. I mean, I got baptized when I was younger. But I feel like last year, you know, I had a lot on me, a lot on me, mentally. And it all boils down to, don't worry about the extra stuff. I felt myself second-guessing a lot of stuff. And you know, as a believer, that's not what I should do. So just to get back, get baptized, with my fiancé, it felt good.”
On whether this was rededication weekend for him:
“Yeah, definitely, letting God know that I'm a follower of Him, and all of this is a blessing that's from Him, and I don't take it for granted.”
On the unique, celebratory handshake the receivers share:
“I don't know, man. Xavier did that when he came back, and it kind of just stuck with all of us. It's fun. So, anything to get the crowd going and have some fun.”
On his perspective of what happened after the game, with the fight:
“No, I didn't see what happened at all. I was on the other side of the field. So, yeah, I don't have any comments.”
On the diamond-studded braces in his mouth:
“I had this in the offseason. Just had to show ‘em off tonight, Sunday night.”
