Arrowhead Report

With Hollywood Smile, Brown Shares Details of Unforgettable Weekend

What Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown said after Sunday’s victory.

Zak Gilbert

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) reacts after making a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) reacts after making a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City wide receiver Hollywood Brown spoke from the podium following Sunday’s 30-17 victory. The Chiefs (3-3) earned an important win over the Lions (4-2) to keep pace with the rest of the AFC West, which went a combined 4-0 on Sunday.

To view his postgame comments, watch below.

On details of his two touchdown receptions, and whether Travis Kelce pushed him into the end zone on the first one:

“Yeah, we had that sweep call last week, and I was begging for it. So, Coach called it this week. The receiver room said I had to get in the end zone. So, I was happy. If Trav pushed me in, shoutout to Trav for that.”

patrick mahomes, hollywood brow
Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) reacts with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after a touchdown catch against the Detroit Lions during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

On whether Kelce took up a lot of attention on the second TD reception:

“Yeah, for that play, we saw man (coverage) and, you know, it was gonna be a race across the end zone. And when you’re playing with a great tight end like Trav, he attracts a lot of attention. And for me, it was just racing across the field.”

On hitting his stride in the Chiefs’ offense and getting baptized:

“Yeah, definitely. I'm getting comfortable. You know, all glory to God, really. I just got baptized Friday. So, this whole weekend’s been amazing for me.”

hollywood brow
Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) reacts with the fans after a touchdown catch against the Detroit Lions during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

On his first two-touchdown game in almost exactly four years, and his journey since:

“Like I said, I just give all the glory to God. I mean, I'm just here to serve. Thankful for this organization. Just trying to get better each week and have some fun.”

On whether he ever worried that the offense wouldn’t reach this level of potential:

“No, we were never worried. I mean, offseason, we had a lot of fun, a lot of flying around for us. It was just eliminating, you know, mistakes, being where we needed to be. You got a lot of injuries, so just being on the field and getting those reps is very important.”

hollywood brow
Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

On finally getting on the field with Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy at the same time:

“Feels amazing, man. Those are my brothers, and we’ve all been through a lot of stuff, individually. So, it's a moment. It’s a moment we're not gonna take for granted. We're gonna play hard for each other, and looking forward to it.”

On the receivers’ mantra, E.G.E. (everybody gotta eat):

“We know there’s one football. I mean, we got a lot of alphas in the room, and we understand, your week is different each week, but it don't change how you come to work. That don't change how you play. Play hard for each other and, EGE, everybody gotta eat.”

brown, kelce, worth
Dec 15, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) celebrates with tight end Travis Kelce (87) and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

On what led him to choose baptism this weekend:

“Just my journey. I mean, I got baptized when I was younger. But I feel like last year, you know, I had a lot on me, a lot on me, mentally. And it all boils down to, don't worry about the extra stuff. I felt myself second-guessing a lot of stuff. And you know, as a believer, that's not what I should do. So just to get back, get baptized, with my fiancé, it felt good.”

On whether this was rededication weekend for him:

“Yeah, definitely, letting God know that I'm a follower of Him, and all of this is a blessing that's from Him, and I don't take it for granted.”

hollywood brow
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) scores a touchdown as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (3) defends during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

On the unique, celebratory handshake the receivers share:

“I don't know, man. Xavier did that when he came back, and it kind of just stuck with all of us. It's fun. So, anything to get the crowd going and have some fun.”

On his perspective of what happened after the game, with the fight:

“No, I didn't see what happened at all. I was on the other side of the field. So, yeah, I don't have any comments.”

brian branc
Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (32) and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster (9) get into a fight after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

On the diamond-studded braces in his mouth:

“I had this in the offseason. Just had to show ‘em off tonight, Sunday night.”

Chiefs Kingdom, you’ve located your always-free news and info right here with OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, share your thoughts on Hollywood Brown’s night by visiting our Facebook page (here).

feed

Published
Zak Gilbert
ZAK GILBERT

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI