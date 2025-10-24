Chiefs’ OC Shares Expectations for Rashee Rice’s Snap Count Monday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City offensive coordinator Matt Nagy spoke from the podium Friday at team headquarters. The Chiefs (4-3) host the Washington Commanders (3-4) on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch and read below:
On the confidence level on offense:
“It's really in a good spot. Proud of the guys for really embracing where we were, being able to come together. Obviously, having Rashee (Rice) back and Xavier (Worthy) back is a big part of that. We're realistic when we go through that, but now that you have them back and you’re full, let's use that. Let's roll.
“And the guys have been great, the confidence level, the positivity, the excitement, the fun. … Now, there's going to be some times where some things happen, where maybe something doesn't work as great as you want it to. So, we got to rebound from that. But the word that we've been preaching and using the last couple weeks is consistency. Never get too high. And Coach Reid’s the master at that, making sure that we just stay right here and then go out and just execute.”
On the offensive line playing so well despite having to mix and match:
“Yeah, it's been good. It's been really well. The next guys are prepared. That's a part of the deal there is to make sure that you're prepared, make sure you understand your role. And then I think, like a guy like (Mike) Caliendo comes in and does a great job stepping in last week. So, these guys are ready. They practice the right way.
“And then when you have, really, being good in the red zone last week, being great situationally, third and fourth down, and then protecting the football. You got to take advantage of that. So, we want to keep that going. … You also have to be careful, in my opinion, of when you win, some of the stuff that you're not doing right getting deodorized by winning. So, you got to make sure that you stay on top of that. And on Monday, when they come back in, you show them what we didn't do right, and how we need to make sure that, just because we won, that's not okay. We need to stay on top of that.”
On whether Rashee Rice will see an increased workload on Monday:
“I feel like it'll be very similar, if not more. We'll give him as much as he can and wants to go. I think more of it than anything is just, it's a lot to come back in and play right away and play 60 snaps. So, we'll have a feel on how the game goes. But as much as we can get him in and keep him in, we'll do that.”
On the Chiefs potentially using more 11 personnel (one RB, one TE, three WR) with all receivers back in the fold:
“It's a great question. The 11 personnel is really good when you have the amount of wide receivers that we have, let alone those three guys you just mentioned. Being able to go 12 personnel, 13 personnel, mix it up, is advantageous schematically so that you kind of keep the defenses off balance. But then when you go 12 personnel, you got two wide receivers on the field, and now you got a couple guys that are pretty talented that aren't …so, there's a balance.
“And I think our coaching staff has done a good job of that, and the players have been phenomenal. One of the things that really has jumped out to me this year is the unselfishness of the players; of, ‘It's okay if I'm not in on this play, if this guy's doing well.’ That's not always normal. We have that right now, from guys starting with (Travis) Kelce down to a guy like (Tyquan) Thornton, who you've heard me mention.
“When you have that, it's such a positive environment, and it makes it really easy to go out there and just keep going, just keep dialing up plays. And if something doesn't work quite as well, you just go to the next play, and these guys are great.”
On how the offense is handling winning:
“Obviously, it's big. When you're not winning, it magnifies what you're doing wrong. When you're winning, it can hide what you're not doing well. But when you win, in the end, you want to teach off of winning, but in order to help win, you got to have a positive culture. You got to have that environment where people are having fun, not just on game day, when you see all the stuff you see.
“But you got to have fun during the week. We have a ton of fun in meetings the right way. It's balanced and it's professional, but the guys really enjoy how we do things, and that part's been great.”
On goals for the week:
“To keep the execution at a high right now, which it is; the execution by these players has been great. Protect the football. That's been a key element, is making sure that with our defense that we protect the football. And we score touchdowns, we're always going to be in good shape.
“And then never, never get relaxed with the details. This is a detailed offense, and so just when you think you're doing everything the right way, all of a sudden one little detail can hurt you. So, I think our coaching staff, Coach Reid, all the guys, the players, they're professionals.”
On what he saw in Patrick Mahomes as a 2017 rookie that revealed Kliff Kingsbury’s influence:
“Really, really good stuff. I think that when you go back and you look at the amount of time that we invested in looking at Pat, you automatically right away go to who his coach is and what he did with him. And I have so much respect for Kliff Kingsbury as a person, as a coach, what he's done at the college level, professionally in the NFL.
“Also, with Dan Quinn. Coach Quinn has been great from the head-coaching side to what he has done. That's a separate deal for me. I just really have a ton of respect for both of them. And what Kliff has done with Pat is, really, he used his strengths and just gave him confidence to be able to just be himself, is what I saw the most. Just go cut it loose. And it's okay if you make a mistake; we'll reel it in a little bit. So, he's doing that now with his quarterback in Washington, and I think that that's a credit to Kliff.”
