Chiefs to Receive Belated Invitation to White House
When the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in 2020, they kicked off a dynasty.
The win, however, also came around the same time the entire world began to shift and change as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the Chiefs' post-Super Bowl activities looked a bit different than most previous champions.
Amongst the typical traditions the Chiefs did not partake in was the annual visit to the White House for the Super Bowl champions. Now, five years later, it appears the Chiefs could be set to make up for the lost visit.
"I look forward to having the Eagles, and one other thing, we're going to have the Kansas City Chiefs after that because they missed their turn because of COVID," Donald Trump told Clay Travis.
It remains to be seen what exactly that would look like since the Chiefs, like any NFL team, look much different today than they did when they won the game in 2020. The Chiefs do still have cornerstones like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce on the roster, while head coach Andy Reid is still at the helm.
Super Bowl LIV was one of the biggest days and moments in franchise history. It propelled the Chiefs into NFL history and was the first of their three Super Bowl wins under Reid. The Chiefs took down the San Francisco 49ers in a 31-20 victory that saw the Chiefs score 21 points in the game's final quarter.
The Chiefs have found plenty of success since then, racking up multiple AFC Championships and two more Super Bowl wins since. The Chiefs have also been to two other Super Bowls, falling short to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Chiefs were dominated by the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, one of the most humbling and shocking games of the Reid/Mahomes era. The loss prevented the Chiefs from making NFL history as the first team to even win three Super Bowls in a row.
Now, the Chiefs will continue to gear up this offseason in hopes of getting back to the big game.