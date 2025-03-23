Will Chiefs' Biggest Weakness Slow Them Down?
The Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl loss started an offseason filled with questions. The Chiefs were so thoroughly outplayed by the Philadelphia Eagles, they had no choice but to take a hard and honest look at their shortcomings as a team and fix their roster this offseason.
Kansas City has been the best team in the National Football League over the past five seasons, but their performance in the Super Bowl could be a sign of what is to come for the Chiefs.
Eric Williams of FOX Sports believes the Chiefs could be in more trouble than many currently realize. Williams noted a number of reasons why the Chiefs could be in store for a challenging season next season. Primarily, Williams believes a quiet Chiefs' offseason could mean trouble.
"Can we really trust that Kansas City's offseason improvements will lead to a better showing than in the Super Bowl? Keep in mind that the Chiefs just traded one of their best pieces up front, four-time All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney, to the Chicago Bears for a fourth-round pick," Williams said.
Williams noted how pivotal Thuney was to a struggling Chiefs offensive line. Although the Chiefs' hands were somewhat tied with Thuney's age and him set to soon become a free agent, he is still a massive loss for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense heading into next season.
"Thuney, 32, brought versatility to the offensive line, even though he struggled playing out of position at left tackle in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs signed Trent Williams' backup Jaylon Moore to a two-year, $30 million deal to protect Mahomes' blindside, a significant bet on his potential to grow into the position. The Chiefs also placed the franchise tag on Smith, who pairs with All-Pro center Creed Humphrey to anchor the interior of the offensive line," Williams said.
"However, Kansas City needs developmental prospects like Kingsley Suamataia, Hunter Nourzad and Mike Caliendo, along with potential additions in the 2025 draft, to show promise for the offensive line overhaul to work."
The Chiefs must improve various positions this offseason. However, with little room to make many moves this summer, the Chiefs must make wise decisions that can help them rebound from a troubling Super Bowl loss.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.