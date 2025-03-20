Did the Chiefs' WR Room Improve This Offseason?
The Kansas City Chiefs made moves left and right, to all parts of their roster this offseason.
One group that had the most activity the receiving room. Starting with the re-signing of Marquise Brown to a one-year deal, the Chiefs were quick to make numerous changes to their skill players. Tight end Travis Kelce agreed to come back for another season, while Kansas City also locked up veteran receiver Juju Smith-Schuster for 2025. However, not everyone could stay.
DeAndre Hopkins left for the Baltimore Ravens, and most recently, Mecole Hardman agreed to a one-year contract with the Green Bay Packers. With all these shifts, did the Chiefs actually give quarterback Patrick Mahomes more weapons or leave him out to dry?
On the surface, it seems like the Chiefs easily lost more than they gained, but I think we need to dig a little deeper. Yes, the void that Hopkins will leave hurts, but that doesn't mean it won't get filled. Hopkins was an accomplished veteran with plenty of experience playing on NFL turf, but so is Travis Kelce.
Returning for his 13th season after almost hanging it up, Kelce will bring a locker room presence that will not only elevate the other TEs but the rest of the skill players and even Patrick Mahomes. That's the underlying factor: experience.
The Chiefs are going into next season with seemingly the same group of players, but they won't play the same. Marquise Brown and Rashee Rice were both recovering from brutal injuries sustained in 2024, but now they're good to go. They aren't the same players we saw last year, they're better.
So is Xavier Worthy. He was a rookie last season, playing his first games against true league competition, but we all saw what he did in Super Bowl LIX. 157 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns- that's no easy feat. As I've said before, he will only continue to improve, and the sky's the limit for this young man.
Although the Chiefs didn't add any big-time receivers, they're getting them with who they already have. Brown, Worthy, and Rice will lead this offense, and now they have Travis Kelce to help coach them through it.
