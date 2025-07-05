Chiefs Rival QB, Hebert Needs to Match His Hype
The Kansas City Chiefs are heading into the 2025 season with a lot of revenge on their mind. They want to get back to the Super Bowl next season and win it after losing in Super Bowl LIX last season. The Chiefs have made a lot of different moves to improve the areas they struggled last season. The Chiefs have also got back some key players on the offensive side of the ball that will help them out.
But a lot of people around the NFL think that the Chiefs can potentially be taking a step back, not only in the AFC but in the AFC West.
Next season, the AFC West can potentially be the best division in all of football. The AFC West will be filled with teams with good head coaches and good quarterback play. But we all know that the Chiefs have the best quarterback not only in the division but in the National Football League Patrick Mahomes.
A team that a lot of people expect to win the AFC West next season is the Los Angeles Chargers. They have quarterback Justin Herbert, who has been good for them, but he has not gotten to the level of being a top quarterback in this league. Herbert still needs to get his team to a deep playoff, which includes beating the Chiefs, for Herbert to be more than his hype.
"However, the downside was that Herbert was sometimes too conservative, and it didn’t help that he struggled in the playoffs, throwing four interceptions in the wild-card loss to the Houston Texans," said Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated. "Herbert is supremely talented, but he has yet to win a playoff game in his first five seasons in the NFL."
"For comparison, Jalen Hurts, who was drafted a round after Herbert went No. 6 in 2020, has guided the Eagles to two Super Bowl appearances, winning it in February. Hurts also has plenty of help in Philly, which makes the case for what Harbaugh is trying to build around Herbert with a less-is-more approach."
"If the Chargers get to the postseason and Herbert doesn’t come through again, it might be time to wonder whether he’ll ever reach the tier of the AFC star quarterbacks such as Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson."
