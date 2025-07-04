Is There a Team Who Can Over Take the Chiefs?
The Kansas City Chiefs have run the AFC West for the last nine seasons. No team has been able to take them down in the AFC West. The Chiefs have done a lot over those nine seasons, such as starting a dynasty. They have been dominant, and it has not even been close for any other team. Now they will look to make it ten straight seasons, and the other teams will look to finally take them down.
It is going to be fun to see what team gives the Chiefs the biggest run for their money, or will the 2025 season be the year that the streak is snapped? The Chiefs are not looking to go anywhere.
The way that a lot of people are talking about the Chiefs this offseason would make it seem like they lost more than the Super Bowl last season. People are starting to talk about the Chiefs not being contenders anymore, and the downfall is coming. But one thing we have seen from the Chiefs in the past is that they can get better after having a disappointing end to their previous season.
And next season will be no different. The Chiefs have done the right things over the offseason to put themselves in a position to get better at the things they struggled with last season. The Chiefs are looking to get back to the Super Bowl next season once again and win it, but they have to win their division first, but that might not be an easy thing to do in 2025.
NFL analyst and former player Harry Douglas says that the Denver Broncos can overtake the Chiefs as the AFC West Champions next season.
“For the first time in Patrick Mahomes’ career, being a starter for the Kansas City Chiefs, this is the year that the Chiefs will not win the AFC West,”Douglas said in an appearance on Get Up on ESPN. “I have the Denver Broncos winning it. And it’s because of the upgrades that they made on the defensive side of the football.”
It is going to be interesting to see if these people around the NFL have the same feeling as we get closer to the season. But one thing that is hard to do is go against Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid. But next season, so many people will be doing that.
