Will Chiefs Rookie Ashton Gillotte Be a Starter in 2025?
Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs knew that they needed to attack the defensive side of the ball because of all the key players they lost in the offseason in free agency. And that is exactly what they did. One of the players they took in the early round was defensive edge rusher Ashton Gillotte from the University of Louisville. The Chiefs took him in the third round.
The Chiefs knew that they wanted to get another pass rusher on the edge of the defense and that is why they took Gillotte. And getting him in the third round was a great value pick for the Chiefs. Gillotte had a second-round grade for a lot of teams in the draft, but once again, the Chiefs took advantage of the teams that passed up on him. The Chiefs got a great value pick in the third round.
Now the question is how likely Gillotte will have the chance to start in his rookie season. And it is all going to come down to how he performs in OTAs, minicamps, and training camp. But the opportunity will be there. One thing that the Chiefs' defensive coordinator, Steve Spagnuolo, wants to do better next season is improve his front four pass rush.
The Chiefs last season did not do a good job of getting after the quarterback when they dropped back in coverage. If the defense wants to improve in 2025, one thing they have to do is get more sacks with just their front four. If Gillotte performs better than some of the veteran players on the defensive side of the ball, he will have the chance to be a starter come week one of the season.
But even if Gillotte is not a starter, he will have a huge role in this defense. The other thing the Chiefs want on their defensive line is keeping fresh legs on the field, and that is exactly why they beefed up the defensive line this offseason. Gillotte has a lot of potential, and being selected by the Chiefs is the perfect fit because he has the best defensive coordinator in the NFL, and he can because a dominant edge rusher with Spagnuolo on his side.
