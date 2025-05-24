Chiefs Rookie Josh Simmons Set to Have a Breakout Season
The Kansas City Chiefs had one of the best draft picks in the whole draft when they took offensive lineman Josh Simmons in the first round with the 32nd pick. The Chiefs knew they had to get better upfront on the offensive side of the ball, and by taking Simmons, they now have a good player who can protect starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes next season and for many more to come.
Simmons wasn't taken higher in the first round due to the injury he suffered last season. If Simmons had entered the draft healthy, he would have been a top 10 pick. But remember, it is not when you go but where you go that matters. Simmons is going to a veteran-led team. He has the best coach in the NFL in Andy Reid, and the best quarterback.
Getting Simmons at the very end of the first round was a steal for the Chiefs. The Chiefs have figured out how to get the most out of their picks, no matter where they take them. Simmons is the latest example of finding players that best fit your needs.
In 2025, Simmons cannot only be the best rookie but also the most important player for the Chiefs next season as a rookie. Simmons can be what the Chiefs have been looking for on the offensive line. Simmons is going to be huge for the Chiefs.
Tyler Dragon of USA Today named Simmons as a candidate to be a rookie breakout.
Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes was sacked a career-most 36 times in 2024, and he was sacked a career single-game high six times in a blowout Super Bowl 59 loss. In response, the Chiefs signed left tackle Jaylon Moore in free agency, franchise tagged guard Trey Smith, traded guard Joe Thuney, moved Kingsley Suamataia to guard and drafted Simmons. Simmons could be Kansas City’s potential long-term solution at left tackle. He allowed no sacks and just one pressure before a knee injury cut his final season short with the Buckeyes.
It is going to be interesting to see how the offensive line will be in 2025. Simmons will be a major reason why it can keep the dynasty going for longer.
