Chiefs Rookie Nohl Williams' Admirable Trait About His Game
The Kansas City Chiefs had two third-round draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, and from what the two have displayed so far since getting drafted, they look to be promising players. Fans knew that Ashton Gillotte got off to a hot start, but for Nohl Williams, it's been a progression since draft day.
Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo knows there will be an adjustment period for certain rookies coming from the collegiate level to the National Football League. Williams has been one of them. However, since the rookie minicamp, Williams is starting to look more comfortable in a Chiefs uniform.
Williams stood out compared to other rookies when the Chiefs took on the Arizona Cardinals in their first preseason game. In the game, Williams put his Swiff Army Knife mentality to work, collecting three solo tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass defended, and a kick return for 28 yards.
Wherever Williams is going to be put by the Chiefs, he's shown that he is going to do whatever it takes to be successful. When speaking to the media following training camp practice on Tuesday, defensive backs coach Dave Merritt spoke on the aspect of Williams' game that will help him succeed in the NFL.
- "He competes, he showed some physicality in the game in Arizona. So those are things that we were looking for. And I just love the fact that the kid he takes coaching. A lot of guys, sometimes they come in and you don't know what you're getting. It's like a box of chocolates. You have no clue what you're gonna get, but he takes coaching. So we love that about him," Coach Merritt said.
Moving Forward
Going into the regular season, the Chiefs still have two preseason games on their schedule: one against the Seattle Seahawks and one against the Chicago Bears. Seeing that Williams performed well against Arizona, it's likely that the Chiefs will throw him into the rotation with the two preseason games ahead as well.
Williams wouldn't have been put into the game as a kick return option if the franchise didn't consider using him in that area. So, whether Williams is strictly on the defensive side of the ball or is a part of the return game, the third-round pick's coachability alone makes the draft selection worth it.
