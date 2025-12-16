5 Young Players to Watch as Chiefs Close Season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Call it a three-game head start on 2026.

Gardner Minshew isn’t the only Chiefs player with opportunity in his lap. Several other players will audition for their future with the franchise over the season’s final three games, beginning with Kansas City’s trip to Tennessee on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Chukwuebuka Godrick (72) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“We're going to finish the season strong and with effort,” Andy Reid said Monday afternoon. “And then you get into the offseason. I'm always optimistic about going forward. Brett Veach does a heck of a job with bringing players in, as you can see now by the guys that are in there playing.

“And then it's our responsibility to clean things up on the coaching side of it, and the players to take responsibility on their end and finish. Finish these three games and then whoever's still here after, we’ll retool it.”

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Ashton Gillotte (97) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal (30) following an interception during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Ashton Gillotte

The Chiefs’ defense desperately needed someone to hold onto an interception, after dropping nine of them this season. They got it on Sunday from, of all players, their rookie defensive end.

A third-round selection (66th overall), Gillotte has been on a slow but positive trajectory this season. His first lifetime interception early in Sunday’s loss deserved celebration but got lost in the game-ending circumstances.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Ashton Gillotte (97) in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

With the Chargers facing third-and-long early in the second quarter, safety Mike Edward pressured Justin Herbert, Drue Tranquill hit Herbert’s arm and Gillotte secured the pass before returning it 14 yards.

Gillotte this season has 1½ sacks and 27 tackles (11 solo). While George Karlaftis signed an extension prior to the season, the other starter at defensive end, Mike Danna, has one year remaining on his contract (signed through 2026).

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jalen Royals (11) returns a kick against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Jalen Royals

For whatever reason, the Chiefs’ passing game seemed inconsistent and out of sync this season. That’s even more reason to throw Jalen Royals into the fire.

A 6-0, 205-pound receiver from Utah State, Royals entered the league as Kansas City’s fourth-round selection (133rd overall). Before a foot injury cut short his final college season, he finished 2023 as the nation’s only player to reach both 70 receptions and 15 touchdown catches.

Pressed into service last week with Hollywood Brown inactive for personal reasons, Royals didn’t play. Over his first four NFL games, the rookie hasn’t caught a pass and hasn’t been targeted. He did return one kickoff against Baltimore in Week 4.

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) is unable to make a reception defended by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams (20) during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Nohl Williams

Williams could be the team’s rookie of the year, after wrist surgery ended the season of tackle Josh Simmons. The Chiefs can only benefit from playing Williams as much as possible to close his successful rookie campaign.

Williams, who got his second start in last week’s loss with Trent McDuffie (knee) sidelined, quickly earned Steve Spanguolo’s trust and has played remarkably well against elite wide receivers this season. Remember, Williams in 2024 led the country in interceptions at Cal. Cornerback Jaylen Watson is scheduled to become a free agent in March.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Jeffrey Bassa (31) during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jeffrey Bassa

The rookie linebacker has performed well on special teams but it’s time for Spagnuolo to see what the Chiefs have on defense – especially since outside linebacker Leo Chenal is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Jared Wiley

The talented tight end tore his ACL midway through his 2024 rookie season, but he’s back to full health. When he’s been active this year, the Chiefs have tried to use him – most notably a surprise fourth-down conversion at Dallas on Thanksgiving.

A fourth-round selection out of TCU, Wiley needs more than two career catches heading into a pivotal third NFL season in 2026. That means Kansas City needs to find ways to get him the ball over the final three games.

Aug 17, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jared Wiley (12) warms up against the Detroit Lions prior to the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Reid acknowledged the Chiefs will commit to seeing what they have in younger players who haven’t played much this year. He just needs to sort out the extensive injury list, and potentially have some difficult playing-time conversations with a few prideful veterans.

Some of those younger players forecasted for quality snaps could also be on the team’s practice squad.

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Esa Pole (79) takes the field prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

“Well, most of them are already playing,” Reid said. “That's the main thing. I've got to see what the injuries are here from this game, and then go from there. But most of the young guys are having an opportunity in one phase or another.

“You only have so many numbers in this thing that you can play with. So, in the NFL, it's not quite like college where you have 90 guys that you can just pick and choose from.”

