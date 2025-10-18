Ex-NFL Star Drops Classic Chiefs AFC Take
The Kansas City Chiefs have started their season off on a completely different note than how they did last season, as they enter Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders with a 3-3 record. Starting off the season 0-2 raised questions, but the truth has slowly come to light.
Former safety in the National Football League turned analyst Ryan Clark joined Rich Eisen on The Rich Eisen Show to discuss who is to be feared in the AFC conference. The former Pro-Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champion made his opinion very clear.
- "I think that's(Kansas City) the team to beat again," Clark told Eisen.
- "I know that feels like an easy out, but I was saying this after their 0-2 start without Xavier Worthy. I'd never seen Patrick Mahomes play with so much passion, with so much intention. Um, you can tell that he's set to prove something, and he understands how well he needs to play."
- "Steve Spagnuolo on the back end without Justin Reid, who is now in New Orleans, was just trying to figure some things out with a rookie corner that's played a ton of time, Jaden Hicks, a second-year player at the safety position, just figuring out things from a chemistry standpoint, communication, and I believe that they're doing that."
Another Factor Added to Their Success
Going into Week 7, the Chiefs are getting much-needed insurance in their wide receiving room in the form of Rashee Rice, something Clark took into consideration as well.
- "You are adding Rashee Rice, who was one of the best receivers going into last season before the ACL. We saw him ascend as they went to win on Super Bowl in his rookie year. I think this offense is going to be extremely explosive, especially with the quarterback under center, run game getting going, that would be the team I'd pick."
There is still a long season ahead and anything can happen, but after defeating the Detroit Lions in Week 6, getting Rice back in Week 7 and closing in on the AFC West division race that they started very far back in, things are turning up for Kansas City, so long as it stays healthy.
