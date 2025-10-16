Where to Watch Chiefs Game Sunday, How to Listen and Stream

Arrowhead Report

Sep 15, 2013; Kansas City, MO, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) throws a pass as Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston (50) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs might be relegated to a traditional noon kickoff on Sunday, but they’ve still got the A team.

CBS will send its No.1 crew to produce the first 2025 clash between the Raiders (2-4) and Chiefs (3-3) at Arrowhead Stadium.

Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner (27) leaps over as Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) is tackled during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Day, kickoff time:

Sunday, 12 p.m. CT in Kansas City (10 a.m. PT, in Las Vegas).

Television network:

CBS (KCTV, Channel 5, in Kansas City; KLAS-TV, Channel 8, in Las Vegas). The CBS ‘A’ crew also televised Kansas City’s 37-20 win over Baltimore on Sept. 28. The Chiefs are scheduled for eight regular-season appearances on CBS this season, and possibly a ninth if the NFL assigns the network for a Week 18 rematch against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

The A crew figures to also be in Buffalo for the Chiefs’ Week 9 trip to Highmark Stadium in two weeks, and potentially in Denver (Week 11) and Indianapolis (Week 12), against the team with the AFC’s best record. That crew is already scheduled to cover the Chiefs’ Thanksgiving game at Dallas.

Feb 6, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; CBS Sports play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz (left), analyst Tony Romo (center) and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson at press conference at the Super Bowl 58 Media Center at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Since 1939, the league is the only major professional sports league that ensures every game is available on free, over-the-air television in local markets.

Sep 29, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; CBS Sports sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson interviews Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Announcers:

Jim Nantz, whose annual assignments include the NFL’s best games every week, including a Super Bowl every few years, as well as the Masters and Final Four, will return to his familiar perch at Arrowhead Stadium. Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo joins him as analyst. Tracy Wolfson is on the sidelines.

Romo was the Dallas quarterback on Sept. 15, 2013, the last time Travis Kelce played an NFL game and didn’t record a reception. Romo passed for 298 yards and three touchdowns. However, in Andy Reid’s second game as Chiefs head coach, Kansas City won, 17-16. Kelce has a 180-game receptions streak entering Sunday.

Dec 14, 2014; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates from the field during the first half against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs won 31-13. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Radio options:

Mitch Holthus, venerable Voice of the Chiefs since 1994, is on play-by-play for the Chiefs Radio Network. He teams with former Kansas City wideout Danan Hughes, the analyst, in the booth. Local media member Josh Klingler is on the sideline. In the Kansas City area, the game is available on flagship station KFNZ (The Fan, 96.5 FM and 610 AM).

ESPN Radio – for national listeners -- will air the contest across its partner network (check local listings). Steve Levy (play-by-play) and former Steelers tackle and two-time Super Bowl champion Max Starks (analyst) are on the call. Lindsey Thiry is on the sidelines.

Feb 1, 2009; Tampa, FL, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Starks (78) celebrates after defeating the Arizona Cardinals 27-23 in Super Bowl XLIII at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Each club’s radio broadcast also airs to out-of-market listeners who subscribe to SiriusXM.

Spanish-language listeners can download the Audacy app (Chiefs en Español) to hear the Tico Sports production, with Oscar Monterroso (play-by-play), Hannah Bassham (analyst) and Alvaro Alvarez (sideline).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) jumps over Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Streaming options:

Fans can stream through the official CBS app, Paramount Plus. And after the game, a replay of Chiefs-Raiders, along with All-22 coaches tape, is available with a premium subscription to NFL Plus.

