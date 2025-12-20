Chiefs Must Avoid This Mentality With Three Games Left

Despite the Kansas City Chiefs' getting eliminated from the playoffs, a lot is still on the line for this Chiefs team before the season's end. While winning out wouldn't change their playoff fate, losing to the Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans would impact the outlook on this franchise going into 2026.

In this episode of the Kansas City Chiefs Insider Podcast, we discuss why the Chiefs can't take these final games lightly, regardless of being eliminated from the playoffs.

To Watch Today's Episode, Click Below

The Chiefs have one more big opponent on their schedule in the Denver Broncos and that comes on Christmas, but they play the Titans and Raiders in Weeks 16 and 18. Sure, losing to the Broncos wouldn't be a shock with the state of the Chiefs, but losing to Tennessee and Las Vegas would be another story.

Several opinions have already circulated on the state of the Chiefs' dynasty, and while fans like to think it was a fluke year, doubters pounce on the narrative of a dynasty falling. Losing to the Titans and Raiders would only fuel the latter narrative.

The Titans and Raiders have four games combined this year, and while losing in the NFL isn't something to be ashamed of, losing to teams whose seasons have been way worse than yours is something that could impact how the roster looks in 2026.

As mentioned in the podcast, just because Patrick Mahomes can't play for the remainder of the season, that shouldn't mean the Chiefs don't play competitively. Several players are set to hit free agency soon, and these games are auditions to remain in Kansas City or to entice other franchises.

Travis Kelce dove into his thoughts on the approach to the final three games of the season. View his comments below.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts after catching a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Kelce's Thoughts

“It’s just integrity, man. It’s integrity. I signed up to be a Kansas City Chief and I love doing what I do and I know I’ve been dreaming of being in these moments and playing for an NFL team since I was a kid, and I think getting back to that will give you more motivation than you could ever need to play this game. I think the integrity of being a man about your work and giving everybody your devoted attention and your sense of urgency to be at your best for them," Kelce said.

"That’s just how you need to go about work, whether or not you’re in the race or not and I think that’s the mentality going into these last three games is we know it kind of ends after that New Years game – or the game right after New Years in January but I’m going to make sure these guys know that I’m giving them everything I got.”

