Chiefs Star Bags Favorable Fantasy Matchup in Week 7
The Kansas City Chiefs have battled through adversity in the 2025 NFL season. Through their efforts, they've landed at 3-3 after the first six weeks. However, despite their middling record, the Chiefs have garnered a lot of optimism for the promise they've shown amid all of the obstacles they've had to clear.
The Chiefs had to go without their top two wide receivers in their first three games, with Rashee Rice suspended for six weeks due to his involvement in a multi-vehicle crash and Xavier Worthy dislocating his shoulder early in the season opener. That led to them starting the year just 1-2, struggling heavily to generate consistent offense without a reliable downfield weapon for Patrick Mahomes.
That's changed significantly in the last three games with Worthy back in the lineup. The Chiefs have averaged over 31 points a game in that span, reasserting their status as one of the league's top attacks and fantasy football factories. Now, they're getting Rashee Rice back for Week 7's clash with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Rashee Rice won't waste any time
It didn't take very long for Rashee Rice to establish himself as the Kansas City Chiefs' new number one wide receiver. He recorded 79 catches, 938 yards receiving, and seven touchdowns in his rookie season, despite starting just eight games. As a starter in his career, he's averaged six catches for over 73 yards per outing.
He might not be prime Tyreek Hill, but he's doing a damn good impression for the Chiefs' offense. Reinserting him into the lineup should only further drive up the ceiling on this attack, giving Patrick Mahomes an elite wideout duo once again alongside Xavier Worthy. Some might expect Rice to start slowly after missing over a month of game action to begin the season. NFL.com's Michael Florio isn't concerned, though:
"He's back! You waited six long weeks to be able to get him in your lineup, why would you wait any longer! Plus, in case you forgot, he was the WR2 in fantasy PPG in his three healthy games last season. During that span, he scored 17-plus fantasy points every time out, led the NFL in catches (24) and ranked second in receiving yards (288). He was elite metrically, as well. I was convinced a top-five season was on tap."
"Then he suffered a season-ending knee injury. After the suspension to open this season, he is now over a year removed from the health setback. Plus, it is a great matchup against the Raiders, who have allowed the fifth-most fantasy PPG and yards to receivers. They've allowed the second-most yards to out-wide receivers, and Rice played over half his snaps in that alignment last season. Also, 253 of his yards came against zone, and the Raiders play zone at the second-highest rate (87 percent). Patrick Mahomes' go-to guy in the red zone is back — and he should be back in your lineup."
