What Stands Out in Every Chiefs Loss & Win Statistically

The Kansas City Chiefs sit with a 6-6 record after failing to secure the victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. Throughout the season, certain things stand out when it comes to both the Chiefs' victories and defeats.

In this episode of the Kansas City Chiefs Insider Podcast, we break down what stands out statistically in each victory and defeat for the Chiefs, using the help of Pro Football Focus' Premium Statistic feature.

What stands out?

The Chiefs have played several close games this season, resulting in way more losses than victories. Unlike 2024, the 2025 Chiefs can't seem to get over the hump in a game to secure a victory when it matters most. But why is that?

Statistically, Kansas City plays worse when it is trying to remain steady with its opponents. Pro Football Focus points this out when breaking down the overall grades for each game, as discussed in the podcast above.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke after the loss on Thanksgiving and shot it straight with the media when asked about what's ahead for the rest of the season. Doubtful that Mahomes looks at PFF, but some things stand out on that analysis that some professionals might be curious in.

"We can beat anybody, but we've shown that we can lose to anybody," Mahomes said. "We've got to be more consistent. We've had big plays and we've had runs where we can really score at any time, but we've got to be consistent for four quarters, especially when you play good teams and they have a good offense."

A ton of calls went against the Chiefs in the game against the Cowboys, some of which could have shifted momentum in Kansas City's favor. At the end of the day, penalties only matter depending on how close the game is, and when it's close, the pressure increases for the Chiefs, as discussed in the podcast.

"The bottom line is we're having too many penalties, and we've got to make sure we take care of that," Head Coach Andy Reid said in his postgame press conference on Thanksgiving. "No excuses with it. We'll work on cleaning it up. The guys know. They understand we've got to clean up a few things.

As their chances continue to slip away, the Chiefs need to take more commanding leads if they have any hope of winning out the rest of the season. As explained in the podcast, the Chiefs fare better with room to breathe than when they're under pressure.

