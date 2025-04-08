Kansas City Set to Improve Defensive Weakness
The Kansas City Chiefs entered the offseason with particular needs after a subpar performance against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. They were so thoroughly beaten that they had no choice but to examine their roster for areas of improvement this offseason.
While Kansas City has remained one of the best teams and organizations in the National Football League over the past five seasons, it undoubtedly faces plenty of challenges. Teams are doing all they can to dethrone the Chiefs, and their Super Bowl performance has opposing teams salivating.
Kansas City's top needs this offseason are its offensive and defensive lines and defensive backs. The Chiefs' defensive backfield sustained significant losses this offseason that they must find a way to fill. Although time remains in free agency, the NFL Draft is here.
The Pro Football Network released its most recent mock draft with first-round selections for every team in the league. The Chiefs are predicted to select defensive back Nick Emmanwori from South Carolina. The move would bolster a group of talented defensive backs.
"Kansas City needs an ultra-athletic presence in its secondary, and Emmanwori is among the most physically gifted players in his class. The departure of veteran safety Justin Reid has a chance to be a crushing blow to the Chiefs’ defense next season, and while Emmanwori may need time to develop, Kansas City would immediately benefit from his range and ball skills," John Dillon said.
"Other needs may keep the Chiefs from selecting Emmanwori with the No. 31 pick, but the former South Carolina Gamecock’s upside would make him an ideal fit for Kansas City’s re-tooled defense."
The Chiefs have multiple needs, but they also have flexibility. This offseason, the Chiefs must decide which position groups to prioritize first in the draft and then make quality draft decisions. Kansas City cannot afford to be lackadaisical in its efforts to revamp its roster.
As the Chiefs continue to add players to their offensive line and potentially their defensive backs, they must also consider adding to their group of running backs, as a consistent ground game would help the Chiefs significantly next season.
The Chiefs need help in the trenches, but they cannot be so fixated on that need that they forget the other needs on the roster.
