Chiefs Set to Again Have One of the Top FAs in 2026
The Kansas City Chiefs entered this offseason desperately needing to address their offensive line. However, they also did not have enough money to pay their top offensive linemen the amount they deserved in the long term, leading the Chiefs to make some difficult decisions.
The Chiefs traded offensive lineman Joe Thuney, who was set to become a free agent next offseason. The trade helped the Chiefs gain resources in exchange for Thuney instead of potentially and likely losing him in free agency next offseason with nothing in return.
After moving on from Thuney, the Chiefs also faced the chance of losing offensive lineman Trey Smith this offseason in free agency. It looked increasingly likely that the veteran offensive lineman was headed elsewhere until the Chiefs decided to franchise tag him.
While players generally prefer long-term contracts over playing under the franchise tag, one season under the tag could lead to Smith staying in Kansas City for a pretty penny while protecting the best quarterback in the National Football League.
If Smith signs a long-term contract with the Chiefs, it would be difficult to find many offensive linemen in a better situation than Smith. He would be getting paid top dollar to block for one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. He would be living an offensive lineman's dream.
Matt Verderame of ESPN released his list of the top players set to hit free agency in 2026.
"Speaking of the tag, Smith is only on here because Kansas City has yet to sign him long-term. However, the Chiefs are committed to keeping Smith around, so much so that they traded All-Pro guard Joe Thuney. With Thuney gone, Smith should get paid before training camp," Verderame said.
The Chiefs have prioritized their offensive line this offseason and will likely continue to do so in the NFL Draft.
Kansas City must do a better job of protecting Patrick Mahomes, as doing so gives them a much higher chance of winning than other teams who protect the quarterback well. The Chiefs will go as far as Patrick Mahomes can take them.
However, as the Super Bowl proved, Mahomes can only take them as far as the offensive line allows him to.
