ST Coordinator Shares Thoughts on Skyy Moore, Other Chiefs Returners
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Coaches and teammates, even the player himself. Everyone was proud of how Skyy Moore responded to a bad Friday night with an 88-yard punt-return touchdown at Seattle.
But special teams coordinator Dave Toub on Tuesday was the first to admit Moore might not make the Chiefs’ final roster.
“His punt-return ability and kick-return ability has really gotten better over the years, and it showed right there,” said Toub, referring to Moore’s fourth-quarter touchdown at Lumen Field. “I mean, he’s solid there, on that part of it.
“The other part is just the mental, I think, with him, and it’s just about getting over that hump. He’s definitely an NFL player, whether he’s on our team or not on our team. I think the return helped him. He’s a good football player.”
Mental hump
That hump, at least in Kansas City, might be insurmountable for Moore. The Chiefs’ second-round selection (54th overall) in the 2022 draft, Moore has struggled as a wide receiver with drops and even muffed a kickoff return prior to his big touchdown in Seattle.
And even if the Chiefs believe he can change that mental trajectory, he’s not likely to survive the numbers game at wide receiver. Rashee Rice is now a candidate to make the season-opening roster after he balked at the NFL’s lengthy suspension proposal. He now has a Sept. 30 hearing in New York, meaning he could play at least the first four games.
Rice contingency plan
“One of the things that we tried to do as a staff,” offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said Tuesday, “was prepare both ways for it, just not knowing. So, we have a plan for if he is there, and if he's not there. And so, it kind of made it easier. And that's not something that we just did here recently; we've thought it through.”
Those thoughts will include not only Rice, but also rookie wide receiver Jalen Royals. Like Moore, Royals had a big return at Seattle. His 50-yard, second-quarter kickoff return set up the Chiefs’ only offensive touchdown.
“I thought Royals did a really nice job,” Toub said. “I thought he showed us something. He almost broke that one; I mean the kicker just tripped him up right at the end. That was good to see, young players showing up, making plays.”
While Royals has missed practice this week with knee tendinitis and isn’t expected to play in Friday’s preseason finale against Chicago (7:20 p.m. CT, KSHB 41, 96.5 The Fan), he’s not the only wide receiver who’s also a return candidate. And that’s another strike against Moore, even though Toub trusts him as a returner.
Tyquan Thornton and Nikko Remigio are two of those candidates, and both will be difficult decisions for Andy Reid, Brett Veach and the Chiefs. Reid has said he’d like to keep no more than seven wide receivers.
NFL teams are required to reduce their rosters to 53 players by 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday.
