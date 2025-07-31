Arrowhead Report

5 Takeaways From Steve Spagnuolo’s Press Conference

The Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator addressed reporters after Wednesday's practice.

Zak Gilbert

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
1. Rookie third-round selection Ashton Gillotte is settling into a specific role in the defense.

  • Spagnuolo: “We want him to just learn the defense as a defensive end, but I'm hoping at some point we can move around a little bit. I don’t know if we can get to that this year, or that'll be down the road.
Ashton Gillotte
Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Ashton Gillotte (97) walks down the hill to the practice fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
  • “Yeah, he's one of those guys I call a natural knee-bender, and he's a big guy. I think he's got a lot of power from the hips down as a natural knee-bender, and that usually means you’re a pretty good football player. Just got to get that mental part going, for all these young guys.”

2. Tuesday’s fight between Gillotte and left tackle Josh Simmons was a learning opportunity for all the rookies.

  • Spagnuolo: “The head coach handles all of that. It was quick, and we're all teammates. I think our guys, as good as any place that I’ve been, do a really good job of taking care of each other, and they respect each other, and it's not an offense-versus-defense. Matt (Nagy) and I treat it that way. But every once in a while, when it’s hot and they’re getting tired, it flares up.
  • “Kicking balls or doing anything that's going to be a penalty in the real game, those guys gotta stay away from that. Now, initially, because I actually had my eyeball on it when it happened, I thought Ashton was like, ‘Okay, I can't …’ But then I think he said, ‘Wait a minute!’ You know, and then it became what it appeared, but they got over it really quick.”

3. Three undrafted rookies have made good impressions so far in camp.

  • Spagnuolo on CB Kevin Knowles (Florida State): “I think Kevin's done a great job. Quick-twitch guy, quick-twitch guy. Free agent, so I didn’t know a lot about him coming in, but our scouts did a good job identifying guys like that. And I think he's found a little home at that nickel spot. I think he's doing really good things for us.”
  • ·Spagnuolo on linebackers Cooper McDonald (TCU) and Brandon George (Pitt): “That position in this defense, there's a lot of volume and you got to be really smart from the chin to hairline. And those two guys in particular have done a really good job. Cooper was a really good find. If you remember, we got him in the rookie minicamp as a three-day tryout guy, and I thought in the one-on-ones against the running backs he did a really nice job yesterday.”

4. The absence of veteran free agent Kristian Fulton, who now has missed the first eight practices on PUP following knee surgery, is starting to become a concern.

  • Spagnuolo: "That just means other guys get more reps. Uh, and we're going to have to find out what we have in Kristian Fulton because he's missed a lot of time. It's not like you step right in here in a multiple system like we have, and know what you're doing. So, it may take a little while to get him ramped up, but we're anxious to get him back and get more competition at that spot.”

5. Chris Jones is still Chris Jones, with a few exceptions.

  • Spagnuolo: “Chris seems to always be the same to me. I do watch him all the time, whether it's individual periods when he's over there with Joe (defensive line coach Joe Cullen), or at the end of practice.
  • “Chris likes to refine the finer points of his game. I think he does a really good job of that, and then he'll bring along the young guys to do the same thing. I think at this point in his career, I think Chris realizes that details are really important, and I think he's sharing that with these young guys, and hopefully that helps that whole group.” 
George Karlaftis, Chris Jones
Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) and defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) walk down the hill to the practice fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

