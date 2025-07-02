Chiefs' Spagnuolo Falls Shy of First In Recent Ranking
The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the better defensive teams in the National Football League since defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo took over. Since 2019, Spagnuolo has aided the franchise's defensive side of the ball, helping them secure three Super Bowl championships because of it.
Coach Spagnuolo is heavily talked about as one of the best defensive coordinators in the NFL today. With some believing he will be inducted into the Hall of Fame one day, Coach Spagnuolo has poured blood, sweat, and tears to help any franchise he's worked for succeed.
In recent years, the Chiefs' defense could be argued as that of a Top 10 defense in the league. Last season, Kansas City ranked within the Top 10 in average defensive yards allowed per game, as well as held their opponents to less than 20 points per game. That statistic rang true when looking back at all the close games the Chiefs played last season.
While the defense didn't do its job in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles, they should still be regarded as a defense that is difficult, especially if they aren't taken too seriously. However, in a recent ranking, the Super Bowl LIX loss might be the sole reason why Coach Spagnuolo isn't viewed as the top defensive coordinator in the league anymore.
According to Pro Football Network's Jacob Infante, Coach Spagnuolo is still one of the best defensive coordinators, but not the best-best. Infante ranked Spagnuolo behind Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio for the best defensive coordinator entering the new season.
"Steve Spagnuolo has quietly been the backbone of the Kansas City Chiefs’ dynasty. Since taking over as defensive coordinator in 2019, he’s helped guide the team to five Super Bowl appearances and three championships in just six seasons," Infante wrote.
"The Chiefs have placed 14th in Defense+ in consecutive seasons, preventing them from staying at No. 1, like they were for us last year. That said, his philosophy of generating pressure with blitzes and exotic rush packages works. Kansas City has been inside the top five in fewest points per game allowed in consecutive years."
If Spagnuolo can mastermind the defense in 2025 once again, the likelihood of the Chiefs being within the Top 10 defenses in the league will be high.
As always, make sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.