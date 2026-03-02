Chiefs Expected To Eye Familiar DT In Free Agency

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Mike Pennel, then Derrick Nnadi. Derrick Nnadi, then Mike Pennel.

That was Kansas City’s primary run-stopping personnel in 2025, after the team released Pennel in August and traded for Nnadi. Then, the Chiefs re-signed Pennel in October. The Chiefs still allowed the league’s seventh-fewest rushing yards (105.7 per game) and prided itself on shutting down big-name backs.

But too often opponents simply double-teamed Jones on early downs, handled Pennel and Nnadi’s pash rush and picked up countless chunk plays to keep drives alive. And when the Chiefs did get opponents in third-and-long, Kansas City gave up too many conversions (27.7 percent, 26th in the league on third-and-6 or longer).

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers (98) reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

AFC West already has best available

The obvious fix is to find defensive linemen who can routinely collapse pockets and affect passers while keeping the Chiefs respectable against the run. In free agency, Jacksonville’s Arik Armstead and Washington’s Daron Payne are potential veteran releases, and Denver’s John Franklin-Myers appears to be the cream of the crop, according to Bill Barnwell.

“This is a very thin free agent class at defensive tackle,” Barnwell wrote Monday, listing those three players in his capable starters tier, “especially if the potential cap casualties I'm listing never make it to the open market. Given that there really aren't many starters available, there might be more of a trade market for those guys than there would be in another year.”

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead (91) in the first half in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Chiefs need to get in line

Kansas City is among several teams expected to pursue Franklin-Myers, who turns 30 in September, assuming Denver doesn’t first extend his contract. What should interest the Chiefs is his past success in a 4-3 defense.

In 2021, his first year under Robert Saleh’s 4-3 scheme with the Jets, Franklin-Myers ranked ninth among 117 defensive tackles against the run, according to Pro Football Focus. He was 15th in 2022. And while his run grades slipped over the next few years, his pass-rush grades improved. Clearly, Franklin-Myers is a better complement for Chris Jones than Pennel or Nnadi.

Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (55) tackles New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) in the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Also, keep in mind that Omarr Norman-Lott is expected to return to full health following knee surgery that ended his rookie season in October. Kansas City’s second-round choice in the 2025 draft, Norman-Lott was just turning a corner, according to Chiefs coaches. Signing Franklin-Myers would benefit Norman-Lott because Kansas City could use the veteran on early downs and save the youngster for passing snaps – his strength.

That could open a realm of possibilities in the mind of Steve Spagnuolo with regard to one of his most valuable chess pieces, Jones.

Chiefs Kingdom, the scouting combine concludes today, but it’s not too late to combine the best analysis with the best news. So, why not register for OnSI’s FREE newsletter with fresh info emailed each morning? … SIGN UP HERE NOW.