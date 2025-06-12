Chiefs' Spagnuolo Reveals the Reason He's in the NFL
The Kansas City Chiefs' success can be attributed to several people. Whether it be general manager Brett Veach, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, or head coach Andy Reid, one of the biggest reasons the Chiefs have remained successful is by employing defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.
Coach Spagnuolo has been with the Chiefs since the 2019 campaign and has been a large piece in the Chiefs' Super Bowl successes. His defensive game plan has made him one of the best defensive coordinators in NFL history, as he's the only coordinator to win a Super Bowl with two different franchises.
Going into his seventh year with the Chiefs organization, coach Spagnuolo is looking to continue the success he's had while maintaining his players on defense. But, there is a world where Spagnuolo never made it to the NFL.
Recently joining Chiefs tight end Travis and his brother Jason Kelce on their podcast New Heights, coach Spagnuolo revealed that the only reason he's in the National Football League is because of his good friend Andy Reid.
"Andy took a job at the University of Texas, El Paso," Spagnuolo began to recall. "With a head coach by the name of Bob Stull, who the head coach of Missouri here for a little while, and a friend of mine that I had worked with at the University of Massachusetts got on that same staff."
"He (Reid) gets a job in Philadelphia in '99, and at the time I was coaching in NFL Europe, that was one of my overseas deals. Because of the connection I had had with Andy asked me to be a part of his staff, which was great. I owe him that. I mean, I'm not in the NFL if it's not for Andy Reid."
Who would have thought that El Paso, Texas, would be the seed planted that eventually led to the Kansas City Chiefs employing both Coach Reid and Coach Spagnuolo? The two have been a well-oiled machine on the coaching staff, both wearing large hats in recognition of the Chiefs' success.
"You get around as as money many of these people as you can and usually down the road it's a contact you made a long time ago that gets you your big step. That's what happened to me," Spagnuolo concluded.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts on Suamataia when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.