Chiefs Facing New QBs on New Teams
The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to the 2025 season with a much new look team from last season. The Chiefs had a lot of turnover heading to the new season, but they did a good job of addressing the missing positions in free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Chiefs are looking for a bounce-back season, much like the rest of the National Football League teams that did not feel like their team performed as they wanted.
The Chiefs are looking to add to their dynasty with head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes leading the way.
Earlier this week, the Chiefs found out when they will be playing their opponents on their 2025 schedule. And for the Chiefs, they got it all. With a lot of primetime games, tough matches, and probably the games that all the NFL fans want to see each and every week.
The season will look different than the previous couple of seasons because of how they change up the schedule by putting all the tough games mostly early on.
But the schedule is also filled with a lot of new quarterbacks on new teams that the Chiefs will be facing. Some are rookies and some are veteran players on new teams. For the Chiefs, will that be a favor for them, or will it be harder for them to win those games? We do know that the Chiefs have one of the best, if not the best, defensive coordinators in the NFL in Steve Spagnuolo.
No matter if you're the best quarterback or a new one on a new team, Spagnuolo always has a great scouting report on the quarterback he is playing against.
"You are going to get Cam Ward in Week 16. I would rather play Cam Ward, who is just figuring things out, than Week 16 Cam Ward. Same with Bo Nix [Brocnos QB]. Geno [Smith, Raiders] is going to have it all figured out. I would rather have a new quarterback early in the year rather than late. I do not view it as super soft."
It is going to be interesting to see how the Chiefs fare against these new quarterbacks next season. Something that many Chiefs fans are going to keep their eyes on.
