Latest Kansas City Chiefs Power Rankings
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to bounce back in a major way next season. The Chiefs will be looking for all the revenge they can get on every single opponent they face in the 2025 season. The Chiefs are not happy about how they ended their season last year, and now they are looking to run over everyone who is in their way of achieving the goals they have for 2025.
The Chiefs not only want to get back to the Super Bowl, but they want to finish the job and win it again. The Chiefs will run it back with key players like quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Chris Jones. Those three players want it as bad as the rookies and younger players because they know that this can be the last season of those three players playing together on the same team.
The Chiefs have had a lot of turnover this offseason. They did lose a lot of players from last year's team, but they also replaced those players with players that the Chiefs think can come in and play better and give the team the best chance to win next season. The team does have a lot of questions to answer regarding the issues they had from last season, in the upcoming season.
The latest power rankings do not favor the Chiefs as well. This ranking for the Chiefs was not good for them
Pro Football Network ranked the Chiefs number five in the their latest NFL power rankings.
They'll be a perennial contender as long as they have their star QB and Patrick Mahomes and Co. have a favorable draw to win the division and make the playoffs. Whether or not they can make it to the Super Bowl is the biggest story as the sim only gives the Chiefs a 21.2% chance to make the AFC Championship Game.
The Chiefs didn’t make any splashy moves in free agency and do appear worse on paper. Kansas City lost more than it added this offseason, with Joe Thuney, Justin Reid, and Tershawn Wharton representing defections of varying importance. Their biggest addition was left tackle Jaylon Moore, a gamble on a young player who has never started full-time.
Still, if any team has earned the benefit of the doubt, it’s the one that has appeared in five of the past six Super Bowls. Travis Kelce delaying retirement was probably the most important domino for the Chiefs this offseason, while they maintained continuity by keeping Trey Smith, Hollywood Brown, and Nick Bolton.
The Chiefs kept their first two picks in the trenches, one on either side of the ball. As you’d expect, this team is building out along the fringes. Its foundation is solid, and they should once again be labeled as a true title threat.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.