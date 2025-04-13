What's Chiefs Spagnuolo's Favorite Part About Winning a Super Bowl?
The Kansas City Chiefs have been fortunate to be involved in multiple Super Bowls over the last few seasons, most recently aiming to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls. While they did make it, they couldn't get the job done.
One of the masterminds behind the Chiefs' success has been defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. Spagnuolo not only has earned the respect from the fans in Kansas City, but he's also easily been the biggest motivator for his players on the defensive side of the ball.
Spagnuolo is the only coordinator in the history of the National Football League to have won four Super Bowls and sole coordinator to win a Super Bowl with two different franchises. Since becoming the Chiefs' leader on defense, the franchise has improved by leaps and bounds.
With all the Super Bowl rings to his name, some would assume his favorite part of winning the biggest game in football would be all the hardware that comes with it. Believe it or not, Spagnuolo has a heartwarming viewpoint when it comes to winning a Super Bowl, and it has nothing to do with the hardware.
"I love the conversations, two, three, four days down the road when maybe someone's brother or sister or the wife says 'We won the Super Bowl,' they say we," Spagnuolo said in an interview with Questions for Cancer.
"They feel like they're a part of it and should because the player or the coach has lived it all season long. The grind, the ups and downs. I think that's the neatest thing about winning the Super Bowl, is the extended families, how they feel about being a part of it."
It's well known the Spagnuolo is one of the best defensive coordinators that the NFL has seen, but even with all the glory of winning multiple Super Bowls, what's more important is the person that Spagnuolo is and how he feels towards the extended families.
The mastermind behind the Chiefs' defense has the chance to lead his crew back to being a Top 10 defense in 2025, but now it's nice to know he wants to win with a "we" mentality instead of a "me" mentality.
