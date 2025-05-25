The Chiefs Struck Gold With George Karlaftis
The Kansas City Chiefs landed two players in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft who have been nothing but stellar since their arrival. Taking cornerback Trent McDuffie with the 22nd overall pick has panned out well, but since day one, George Karlaftis has been a star for Kansas City's franchise.
Karlaftis alongside McDuffie both had their fifth-year options exercised earlier this offseason by the Chiefs' front office. The two have key additions to the defense. Karlaftis, though, from being the 30th overall pick, has become one of the best defensive ends in the National Football League.
In three seasons thus far with the Chiefs, all while doing so under the age of 25, Karlaftis has collected 24.5 quarterback sacks, along with 115 total tackles, 15 passes defended, and 13 stuffs, all in 49 regular season games.
Karlaftis has also shone for the Chiefs during their playoff games. In 10 playoff games, the Chiefs' defensive end has collected 36 total tackles and has brought down the quarterback eight times, four of which came this past season.
His production has been stellar enough to land him as the most underrated defensive end in the NFL, according to ESPN's Aaron Schatz.
"If you want to find an underrated edge rusher, there's a general rule to follow: Look for someone who ranks a lot higher in pressures than sacks. That means he's getting to the quarterback and causing negative plays for the opponent, even if he isn't getting the press," Schatz wrote.
"In 2024, Karlaftis was that guy. He followed up a 10.5-sack season in 2023 with eight sacks last season, but his pressure total was far more impressive. Karlaftis was tied for 14th in the NFL with 44 pressures. He added 11 more pressures in three playoff games and had three sacks against the Texans in the AFC divisional round."
Going into the final year of his rookie deal, before he will see an increased payday from his fifth-year option, the Chiefs will look for Karlaftis to continue his upward trend of success. The two-time Super Bowl champion will also look to add more individual accolades to his resume this season, in the form of a potential Pro Bowl or an All-Pro nod.
