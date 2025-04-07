Will Chiefs Karlaftis Crack Top 10 in This Defensive Category?
The Kansas City Chiefs drafted defensive end George Karlaftis in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft to boost their defensive scheme. Since donning a Chiefs uniform, Karlaftis has continued to grow each season, and as he prepares for his fourth campaign in Kansas City, the expectations must be high.
Last season, Karlaftis collected 35 total tackles and eight quarterback sacks in another 16 games for the Chiefs, giving the team a chance to win whenever he takes the field. Going into the new campaign, however, and his age 24 season, could Karlaftis jump into a Top 10 category he's never touched yet thus far in his career?
The category in question is quarterback sacks. As the left defensive end, Karlaftis has flashes of having the skills to be a Top 10 defender in the NFL, but rather than hoping he continues his success, he must showcase it.
Over his career thus far, Karlaftis has collected 24.5 quarterback sacks, with the most in one season coming in 2023, where he was able to take down a quarterback 10.5 times. The closest that Karlaftis has been able to crack the Top 10 has been 17th, which was two seasons ago.
Last year, however, Karlaftis saw that ranking take a step back, as his eight quarterback sacks was only good enough for the 27th spot in the rankings. Given the Chiefs have seen Karlaftis show his success in this category, perhaps he will be defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's secret weapon going into 2025.
According to PFF.com, Karlaftis cracked the Top 10 in total snaps with 831 played. If the plan is to utilize Karlaftis much more as he blossoms and develops into an even stronger defender, why not send him after quarterbacks more? His explosiveness from the line is quick enough to inch closer to that Top 10 category.
After all, his eight quarterback sacks last season led the Chiefs, as now former Chief Tershawn Wharton was the second in that category. Fans should fully expect the hunger from furious George once the season begins, as the entire Chiefs crew looks to spit that bad taste left from their Super Bowl defeat out of their mouths.
