Chiefs Superfan Headed Towards Oklahoma Penitentiary
The avid Kansas City Chiefs fan, Xavier Badubar, infamously known as ChiefsAholic, was sentenced to 32 years in prison. This final verdict came two and a half years after Badubar was caught by authorities fleeing from a local bank robbery in the state.
Badubar is already serving a sentence of 17.5 years as a result of bank robberies in 7 different states from 2022 to 2023. However, the district attorney's office of Tulsa County sought a life sentence for the Chiefs' superfan. Since his sentence is concurrent, he'll serve an additional 14 and a half years in Oklahoma after his original term expires.
"It was offensive to me," said Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, "that a serial robber could victimize as many hardworking Americans as this guy did all across the country and only receive 17½ years from the federal government.
"My preference was for him to serve the rest of his life in prison. He caught another break today, but at least he's going to be serving some additional time, and my thoughts are with the victims who continue to be tormented by his violence."
Brett and Jay-Michael Swab, Badubar's attorneys of record, were relieved with how the sentencing played out. "[The prosecution] wanted him to die in prison," Jay-Michael Swab stated.
"Our entire position from the beginning is that we want to live in a world where everybody's treated equally, not based on notoriety or social media presence."
In 2024, Babudar entered a plea deal in the Western District of Missouri federal court. He then admitted to stealing over $800,000 from 11 robberies across seven states, laundering his winnings through various casinos.
Before his arrest and conviction, Babudar was one of the most passionate and popular superfans in Kansas City. Consistently dressing himself in a gray wolf suit, he was all about firing up the crowd, posing for pictures with other fans, and developing a mass following across different social media platforms.
Brett Swab said his Badubar is taking responsibility for his actions and will take "every avenue" to better himself so that he can eventually become a productive member of society.
"No single or multiple series of events defines him as a person," Swab said.
