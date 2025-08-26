WATCH: Defensive End Mike Danna Before Tuesday’s Practice
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna spoke from the podium at team headquarters before Tuesday’s practice.
To view his comments, watch below.
On his reaction to the engagement of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift:
“I don't know nothing (laughing) … Man, it's incredible. Man, when I heard, I was caught off guard. But you know, great for them, and you know, that's a blessing. Anytime you find that type of joy, happiness and love, I think that's a beautiful thing.”
On whether his teammates are aware of the news:
“I just got told 30 seconds ago … but you know, that's awesome.I'm so happy for them. Trav Taylor, that's a wonderful time in life, wonderful part of their journey. So, that's a beautiful thing to see.”
On whether he’s spoken with Swift:
“Probably like once or twice, New Year's party, a few times at the game, after the game. But you know, that's a great thing. Seeing them settle down and seeing all that, some happy smiles, happy faces between the two. I feel like it's just an awesome time in life.”
On serving as the team spokesperson for the engagement:
“Well, I tell you, that was not on my mind, being the first one to talk to you guys about it. That's shocking to me.”
On Swift’s homemade pop tarts:
So, man, listen … those are like dessert and those are like fire. So, you best believe if you have one, you're gonna want maybe three. But she did pop tarts for the whole position groups. I think she did last year. And when I tell you the D-line was all over those, like as soon as we found out it was from her, we were like, ‘Yeah, we need about four more boxes.’ It was about like 12 of them in each.
On Derrick Nnadi’s return:
“Yeah, he's here now. I think that's a great thing. You know, blessings for him. I think anytime you can bring a veteran leader like him, a guy who's not only knowledgeable about the game but also knowledgeable about the system. He had a lot of success in the system previous years; he spent the last seven years here, so I'm happy to see him back.
“It was a big smile on his face when he got here. Nnadi, he hasn't changed, and he's just still the same guy. You know, we're lucky to have him again.”
On how well he thought the defense played in the first half of the preseason finale:
“We knew we had a challenge. Our second preseason game wasn't the showing we really wanted to have. It was a nasty taste in our mouth. So, that whole week, we were emphasizing during practice on locking in, coming out aggressive and showing how our defense plays.
“I feel like that first half was a good little glimpse. I'm excited for some more action coming up, and getting out there and balling with the guys. But that was definitely a response to our second preseason game. And that's how we want every game to be. Man, we want to set a tone from the jump. And you know, that's how we execute.”
On ideas for wedding gifts:
“Oh, wow. Well, what they want, I don't know if I could bring forth. But I’ll think of a good little engagement gift. It might be something special for them, maybe some pop tarts back to her, but it won't be homemade. It might just be the box.”
On what he knows about Brazil:
“I don't know too much about Brazil. I'm excited to go. It's my first time going out to Brazil. So, I've always heard crazy things, or how life is different over there, daily life, but also just playing in that whole atmosphere. I know we did the whole international game like two years ago, and I thought that was a great experience. So, I'm looking forward to this one.”
