Remaining To-Do List For Chiefs After NFL Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs had a good 2025 NFL Draft. The franchise was able to once again get a top prospect at the end of the first round. They got one of the best, if not the best, offensive linemen in the draft with the 32nd overall pick. The Chiefs did that all draft long, from day one to day three. The Chiefs did it again and now will look to get these rookies started right away and fast.
Chiefs general manager, Brett Veach, did his thing again in the draft by taking the players they needed the most on both sides of the ball. Kansas City filled its needs, and they will now start the process, like they have in so many years, of getting them ready for the NFL.
The Chiefs are contenders, but if those players are ready to go next season and play at a high level, the Chiefs will be favorites to win it all in 2025. But before they get there, the Chiefs have a lot of work to do.
What remaining things do the Chiefs have to do before the start of 2025 NFL season?
Here are the things that the Chiefs did in the draft and what they need to do next, according to NFL Senior National Columnist Judy Battista.
Boxes checked:
- Continued the quest to improve protection for by drafting an OT.
- Replenished the DL.
Still to do:
- Get the offensive line practicing together immediately.
The way the Chiefs lost Super Bowl LIX made it feel like their dynasty was over. Not exactly, particularly if the latest tweaks to the offensive line work. Drafting Josh Simmons 32nd overall seemed like a no-brainer, addressing what was obviously the Chiefs’ biggest need. Andy Reid believes in building from the trenches out, so reinforcing the defensive line (with tackleOmarr Norman-Lott in Round 2 and edge Ashton Gillotte in Round 3) also makes sense.
The next challenge is to get the lines playing together and to get the receivers on the same page with Mahomes. There is loads of talent there, which is why last year’s occasional slog was so unexpected. The offseason program and camps will be all about refining the details. But as long as Mahomes is there, this is a serious contender and still very much the AFC’s team to beat with, they hope, an improved offensive line.
